High School On SI Florida's Football Stadium Tour: 32 Standout Fields/Stadiums Across The Sunshine State
Catching a high school football game in Florida can be a unique fan experience from Pensacola all the way to Key West.
Though the Florida high school football season is over, spring football is just over three months away, we wanted to throw out a list of fields that have stood out to us over the last few years.
High School On SI Florida has visted plenty of venues over the past two years and is taking a look at 32 of the best home fields in the Sunshine State, from the Panhandle to the Florida Keys.
Some of them hold special significance, whether it’s because of their location, scenery, history or modern-day bells and whistles. Heck, we even throw in some shoutouts to local eateries and establishments nearby to the fields/stadiums that make the venue that much more interesting to visit.
This isn't about the per se nicest facilities, but those that stand out in their own way, respectively.
Here are our choices for 32 standout fields/stadiums to watch a high school football game in Florida.
Eagle Stadium in Niceville
A Friday night at Eagle Stadium might rival a Saturday night at crazed college stadiums.
The town of Niceville loves its football team and they let them know it every Friday night when the stadium is packed by the thousands.
Niceville’s student section really makes the experience at this stadium worth the visit like none other.
From the coordinated crowd chants to the college-like game day atmosphere of it all, there may not be a stadium that quote matches up to what goes on at Eagle Stadium on Friday nights.
Traz Powell Stadium in Miami
You never know who you might run into when you’re at Traz Powell Stadium. You could run into a former or current NFL’er on any given Friday night.
I mean, current Detroit Lions' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went from being a fan of high school football to now walking the sidelines as head coach of his alma mater Miami Northwestern.
There’s no other stadium that can boast being home to more future NFL’ers than Traz. ‘The Mecca’ as they call it sits minutes away from I-95 and seemingly has a big game played there weekly.
Heck, any game you see this season could be featuring someone you might be watching on Sunday’s in the future.
Bryant Stadium in Lakeland
The Dreadnaught-designed golf cart leading the team onto the field is one of the experiences you get when visiting Bryant Stadium.
Anytime you head to downtown Lakeland for a football game, you immediately think of the 9-time state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts, with the field itself being named after former head coach Bill Castle.
Seeing a game at Bryant Stadium brings a big game feel to things. From the Jumbotron, hometown song remixes mentioning the Dreadnaughts and the big crowds drawn, it’s the place to be in Polk County on Friday nights.
Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice
On a big billboard towards the north end of the stadium it reads ‘#ITSJUSTDIFFERENTHERE’ and for all intents and purposes, it is for those in the community.
It helps that the team has been very successful over the last couple of decades as well.
At what locals call ‘The Island’ over at Venice, the stadium sits with a waterway behind it, making for an island feel. With the town being more suburban and fans pouring in on Friday nights, it creates a cool small town vibe.
The Indians are getting an overhaul of their stadium this off-season as the field will be converted to artificial turf come the 2025 season.
Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand
First thing you may think of when it comes to this historic stadium is a certain movie.
Yeah, that one with Adam Sandler in it called ‘The Waterboy.’ If you’ve seen the movie, then you know Spec Martin is where they filmed most of the hit flick.
It’s much more than that, though, as it serves as the home field for Stetson University and DeLand High School. This place, for any given big rivalry game, can size up with just about any other stadium on this list when it comes to Friday night vibes.
Trust us when we say Spec Martin Stadium is an experience for any high school football fan.
Sponger Stadium in Tarpon Springs
Pinellas County is home to a couple unique home field environments for high school football and Tarpon Springs High School has surely created a great atmosphere on Friday nights.
Sponger Stadium is the name of Tarpon Springs' home venue, an nod to the Greek heritage that's the heart of the community. Just minutes away from the famous Sponge Docks, go grab a bite to eat at Hellas or Rusty Bellies, just to name a couple restaurants from the long list of good ones littered across Dodecanese Boulevard.
From featuring one of the best marching bands in the state to the racous student section, Sponger Stadium has quickly turned into a place to checkout for high school football on a Friday night.
Boot Hill Stadium in Madison
Want to really talk about a high school football experience? A game at Boot Hill Stadium to see the Madison County Cowboys is one that’s a must-see.
In a small rural town that’s about 40 minutes east of Tallahassee and two hours from Gainesville, Boot Hill Stadium brings every bit of the energy of high school football you want at a field. Might not be much around the town, but on Friday nights, it’s easily the place to be.
Tommy Roberts Stadium in Key West
Tommy Roberts Stadium, the home of Key West High School, is the place for high school football on Friday nights on the Florida Keys.
When it comes to Key West, you think of the party town, roosters walking around and iguanas on any given street. Football, however, is something the locals come out for on Friday nights and Tommy Roberts Stadium can fill up pretty quick.
Tommy Roberts maintains the vacation feel while highlighting the intensity of high school football. Not to mention the place is not fun for visiting opponents. The facility also doubles up come baseball season, with a diamond ready when spring rolls around.
Bulldog Stadium in Zephyrhills
If you drive a pickup truck, you could end up with one of the best seats in the house at Bulldog Stadium.
You can literally pull your car up against the fence line after you pay for parking/admission and watch the game from there without having to walk away from your vehicle.
From boiled peanuts to the small town feel of closing the local shops down, Bulldog Stadium is a treat for any high school football fan looking for a new experience.
Fireman’s Field in Sebring
We now take you all the way over to Highlands County at Fireman’s Field and it might not be as big as some of the others on this list, but it’s a unique place on Friday nights.
Make sure you arrive early as Sebring locals come out in bunches to catch their Blue Streaks play some football.
The stadium is just a few minutes from the Sebring International Raceway and the Blue Streaks always draw strong crowds. From the quaint downtown area to the scenery surrounding the stadium, it provides for a small town high school football vibe.
With everything being so far away from Sebring, seeing a good ole high school game is the draw on Friday nights in the fall.
Staver Field in Naples
When you think of Naples, you think of its first class downtown area and the luxury around the city.
Friday night high school football takes over the scene in Naples, giving the Golden Eagles a strong home field advantage any time they step foot on Staver Field.
With an artificial turf field, the stadium sits minutes away from the local mall for anyone looking to shop or eat beforehand and Marco Island is right down the road as well. When it comes to the football vibe end of things, it’s a special place to see a game in Southwest Florida.
Dad's Stadium in Tampa
If you want to experience a unique high school football stadium, you've got to head over to Plant's Dad's Stadium.
Located off of Dale Mabry in South Tampa, in the Panthers' hay day, the stadium was a difficult place to get into if you don't arrive early for the game.
You can't miss the water tower that has written across it 'Plant High School' right above the stadium. With the right opponent walking into the stadium, like Armwood or rival Robinson, you can definitely get a feel for one of the state's better stadiums.
Ted Cooper Stadium in Blountstown
If you're taking U.S. 20 heading west on your way crossing over from the Big Bend to the Florida Panhandle, you'll pass by the rural town of Blountstown.
There you'll discover the home of the Tigers and Ted Cooper Stadium, tucked away just a few minutes off the highway.
The stadium gets easily filled up by the town whenever Blountstown and Port St. Joe go at it. On Friday nights, this is easily the place to be if you're in this area.
Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee
Any stadium named after a former Super Bowl champion wide receiver has to be pretty cool, right?
Tucked away in the Florida Everglades is Anquan Bolden Stadium, where many former Blue Devils made a name for themselves before heading to college and even making it to the NFL.
The facility was revamped back in 2009 and named after the former Pahokee star. In a community that’s less than 6,000 people total, heading out to see the Blue Devils is the Friday night thing to do. Especially if the legendary 'Muck Bowl' against Glades Central is being played.
IMG Academy Field in Bradenton
Now many think of the powerhouse that is IMG Academy, but not much thought goes into the home day environment.
Though the school doesn't have the student body like regular public and private schools have, the Ascenders provide an A-plus gameday experience.
Once natural grass at one point, the field is now artificial turf and the grandstands all sit on one side of the stadium. Depending on who the Ascenders are playing, the venue can provide a big-game feel.
Bears Stadium in Saint Johns
Pulling up to a Bartram Trail High School football game, you better be prepared to arrive early.
The Bears can pack a football stadium to the brim and have a standing-room only type atmosphere on Friday nights.
Parking might take you awhile once you arrive, if you don't get there early, but it's well worth the wait to watch a game at Bartram Trail. One of the top teams in Northeast Florida provides one of the top notch game experiences.
The Pit in Palatka
Get off Highway 100 heading east and stumble upon 'The Pit' in Palatka and you'll give yourself a treat for a Friday night game atmosphere.
Make your way to Angel's Dining Car, the oldest diner in the state of Florida and open since 1932, then head over to watch the Panthers play on a Friday night.
If you're looking for an old school, small town vibe, this stadium is a hard one to pass up.
Annie Mae Phillips Stadium in Hawthorne
This comes along the vaunted U.S. 301 route along Mid-Central Florida, but is nestled just a little off the highway.
Just minutes away from the stadium is the 'Burger Barn,’ where you'll want to get yourself some good small town eats before getting to the stadium.
From there, get yourself a parking spot, because it's limited, but once you get yourself seated, you'll easily see why this is a neat place to be on Friday nights in the Gainesville area.
Legion Field in Lake Wales
Lake Wales' Legion Field warns opponents right from jump street that it's the 'House of Pain.’
That's for the hard hitting football opposing teams can expect on any given Friday night in the fall. For game nights, this is the vibe in the 863.
The Highlanders' home crowd comes out, with the field near a couple lakes in the background. If you're in the Polk County area, this is a must.
W.F. Edwards Stadium in Dade City
Driving along the hillsides of east Pasco County and not far from Zephyrhills' Bulldog Stadium is the home of the 1992 Class 3A state champion Pasco Pirates.
Sitting up on a hill, pulling up to one of the county's last brick-and-mortar venues, it gives you chills to think of the old Pasco teams of the past.
With greats like Troy and Darren Hambrick having taken the field in Dade City, this stadium is a must see, especially if the '9-Mile War' is being played.
Oh and don't forget to cover your ears for cannon fire when the Pirates' score.
Thomas E. Whigham Stadium in Sanford
Bokey football can surely generate as good of a crowd as any in the Central Florida region when it comes to game nights.
The home of the Sanford Seminole Seminoles is hard to top when you're wanting to get a more suburban/rural vibe in a metro region.
Overwhelming fan support comes out for the Seminoles' football team, which makes the venue a fun filled place to be for any high school football fan.
Tropical Park in Miami
Attending a football game down in Miami can be an experience in many different ways.
Tropical Park becomes the home to several different teams in the 305, but the Columbus Explorers tend to use the venue if the game becomes a primetime matchup.
It can be a soccer-like pregame environment as there are tailgate gatherings going on among other festivities. If you're looking to catch some high-level football and a good gameday vibe, this stadium should be on your stadium list in South Florida.
Hawkins Stadium in Bradenton
When you see the hurricane flags fly high at the top of each side of the stadium, you know you've arrived at Hawkins Stadium in Bradenton.
A unique spot just minutes away from Bradenton's downtown Riverwalk area, the stadium provides a strong atmosphere as the locals have seen their fair share of state championship teams play on Joe Kinaan Field.
With some of the new features at the stadium, including the flickering light show the school has implemented (maybe getting the idea from Georgia's Lowndes High School?), Hawkins Stadium has become one of Florida's better places for a high school football game.
Billy Livings Field in Vero Beach
Over on the Treasure Coast, there's not much question to what venue provides the best game experience for a high school football fan.
The Indians always put out a pretty good product on the field and in the stands for fans, it's an overall great atmosphere.
Steve Riggs Stadium in Fort Walton Beach
Literally minutes away from the water of the Gulf of Mexico, Steve Riggs Stadium's surroundings make it unique for any high school fan in search of a cool game experience.
With one of the top venues in Okaloosa County, the artificial turf makes for a fast playing surface for the athletes. For fans, they can expect a neat suburban game on any given Friday night.
If you want to get yourself to a Florida Panhandle stadium, this one is worth the drive.
Bishop Kenny Field in Jacksonville
Combining one of the best views plus crowds in the Northeast Florida region equals a can't miss stadium at Bishop Kenny High School.
The stadium sits at the edge of the Arlington River, with the Jacksonville Jaguars' EverBank Field just across the water, if you were to look at the stadium from a drone view, it's simply one of the best around.
Whether you're looking for a great crowd, game or just want the views, you can get it all being at a Bishop Kenny home football game.
Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City
This stadium isn't home to just one specific team, as Tommy Oliver Stadium serves as host to Bay, Mosley, North Bay Haven and Rutherford come summer/fall.
One of the larger high school football stadiums you'll stumble upon along the Florida Panhandle, it becomes tough to fill up unless it's a rivalry game.
When Mosley and Niceville met this past 2024 season, Tommy Oliver was rocking for the rivalry game. It provided a unique feel and definitely stood out as one of the better stadiums in the 850.
Booster Stadium in Ocala
In the heart of horse country lies one of the top high school football stadiums in the mid-Central Florida region at Booster Stadium in Ocala.
Home of the Knights, for whom former NFL'er Duante Culpepper once played, Vanguard's home venue brings out a nice crowd, a solid team to the field and of course, a different flavor of Friday Night Lights.
If you’re ever out in the 352 and want to take in a game after a day of horseback riding, definitely check out a game at Vanguard's home field.
Brian Piccolo Stadium in Fort Lauderdale
Nothing like being down in the 954 and feeling like you're surrounded by greatness.
Home to 14 state championships, the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders have made Brian Piccolo Stadium into a legendary home venue that strikes fear into those who think about the past greats who have suited up in the navy and gold.
Greats like Michael Irvin and Nick Bosa are just a couple of names that quickly come to mind. If you want to check out one of the state's top programs and best stadiums for high school football, this is a place you have to check off.
Wayne Pridgeon Stadium in Chiefland
This is another one of those rural town stadiums in the mid-Central Florida region, but being over at the small stadium provides a big personality for Friday night football.
If you want a quick bite to eat just before the game, get yourself across the street to the old school drive through burger joint, Ralph's Burger House. Once you've had your burger, fries and milkshake, head to the stadium and find a seat.
The stadium isn't the biggest and being condensed, makes it much more conducive for fan experience and bringing the feel of a big game. Stop here along your way up U.S. Highway 19 heading north. You won't regret it.
HL Brumley Stadium in St. Augustine
You can't plan a visit to Northeast Florida for high school football without considering heading to America's oldest city for a game.
There, you can check out HL Brumley Stadium and it features one of the best crowd environments of any throughout the Sunshine State. Just minutes away from the historic downtown area, you can make a little weekend of it all if you're coming from out of town.
Home of the 2005 state champion Yellow Jackets, you can find out quickly why folks around St. Augustine love to see their Yellow Jackets.
David Hurse Stadium in Starke
Last but certainly not least, we introduce a very special stadium right off U.S. Highway 301.
Bradford's David Hurse Stadium is a small town gem that any high school football fanatic will want to go out of their way to see. Just minutes off of the highway, any big game easily overflows the parking lot and makes finding a seat a difficult.
Regardless of that, the rural town of Starke always comes out to support their Tornadoes in a big way. If you're ever up in the area in the fall, square some time away to see this venue. You won't be disappointed.
