Joaquin Kavouklis, 2027 quarterback, transfers to Lakeland from Tarpon Springs
One of the top quarterbacks of the 2027 class is transferring from his hometown school and is off to Polk County.
After spending one season at Clearwater Academy International in 2023 and then the following at Tarpon Springs, quarterback Joaquin Kavouklis announced on X that he will be transferring to the 9-time state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts.
Down below is the announcement Kavouklis made on X:
"Football is such an amazing sport! It has allowed me to experience things, see places and meet people that many will never experience. I am grateful to God that I am surrounded by people that continue to support my journey. I want to thank every coach, teammate, trainer, friend and fan that have learned from and performed for. The time has come to chase greatness along this journey. Through careful thought, prayer and vision, have decided to attend Lakeland Senior High school this coming spring and fall. I pray that I can contribute to the success and history of the Dreadnaught program. God bless and let's get to work Naughts!"
Kavouklis currently holds collegiate offers from schools like Arkansas, Florida International, Purdue, Syracuse and Toledo.
Last season was a banner year for the Spongers with Kavouklis at the helm under center. Tarpon Springs finished the season at 6-5 and reaching the Class 2A playoffs.
Kavouklis finished the 2024 campaign completing 165-of-270 passes for 2,404 yards and 21 touchdowns.
As a freshman, the quarterback finished throwing for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns for Clearwater Academy International.
The quarterback looks to potentially take over under center at Lakeland, with Zander Smith graduating and backup Chad Williams transferring to Lake Wales.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi