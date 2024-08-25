Key West playing offensive football exclusively via the ground game
In a day in age where most high school football teams want to take to air, the Key West Conchs want to reverse the clock and in games, control it.
To kickoff the preseason, the Conchs welcomed the Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek Coyotes into the newly revamped Tommy Roberts Stadium and stuck exclusively with the ground game, literally.
Key West head coach John Hughes took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to poke a little fun at the Conchs non-existent passing game in their 45-21 win, as they rushed for 551 yards and had zero through the air.
Don't think that anything has really changed now that the regular season is underway, with Key West picking up official win No. 1 in the books and the Conchs have remained true to form.
In a 35-6 over the Clewiston Tigers, Key West once again finished with a goose egg in the passing yardage column. On the ground, however, the Conchs rushed for 331 yards and Hughes points to the team's commitment to running the ball and controlling the clock.
"We are a flexbone team that wants to establish the running game and control the clock," Hughes said. "The last two weeks, we have had great offensive line play and strong defensive performances."
This week Key West will have its work cut out for them when they welcome IMG Academy White into the Florida Keys. The Ascenders are returning to the Sunshine State after defeating Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas) over in Dublin, Ireland 38-28.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl