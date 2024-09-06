High School

Live score updates from the Cocoa vs. IMG Academy: Battle between Florida's top 2 teams

Check in throughout the evening for live updates from IMG Academy

Andy Villamarzo

Cocoa's Jayvan Boggs escape tacklers to run for a touchdown during a game with Mainland at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Cocoa's Jayvan Boggs escape tacklers to run for a touchdown during a game with Mainland at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the early season’s most highly anticipated Top 25 showdowns takes place in Bradenton as Cocoa goes on the road to face IMG Academy in Week 3 of the 2024 Florida high school football season.

Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Cocoa-IMG Academy game.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

T

Cocoa

IMG

(Refresh for the latest updates)

LIVE UPDATES: COCOA-IMG ACADEMY

PREGAME

- Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

50 things we observed from Florida's high school football Week 2 action

50 Week 3 Florida high school football games to watch

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/1/2024)

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida