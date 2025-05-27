Marianna (Florida) names Brandon Gibson head boys basketball coach
The coaching carousel in the Sunshine State continues with the latest being Marianna naming Brandon Gibson as the program's next head boys basketball coach, Gibson told High School on SI Florida on Tuesday.
Gibson replaces Rico Williams, who resigned from his head coaching position following the 2024-2025 season, where he spent the last eight seasons with the Bulldogs, where he finished with a career record of 165-57 (.743) winning percentage reaching the regional playoffs all eight years and reached the regional final twice.
Gibson is no stranger to Marianna, as he played under long-time head coach Travis Blanton from 2005 to 2008 where he helped lead the Bulldogs to the Final Four as a senior where he averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks during the 2007-2008 season.
After playing at Marianna, Gibson went onto play at Louisiana Tech from 2008 to 2013 where he played under Kerry Rupp (2008-2010) and current University of Georgia head coach Mike White (2011-2013).
As a senior, Gibson played in 34 games with 24 starts, totaled 240 points for an average of 7.1 per game. He recorded nine double-digit scoring games and moved up to ninth all-time in career three-point field goal attempts with 320. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, leading the team in rebounding in three games.
Gibson registered nine points and eight rebounds versus Troy (11/18), grabbed a season-high nine rebounds at Georgia State (11/30), and dished out a career-high four assists. Gibson scored 15 points versus New Mexico State (12/31), going a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range, which marked only the fourth time in school history that a Bulldog was a perfect 100 percent from three with at least five attempts.
As a junior, Gibson averaged 7.7 points, a team-high 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game and scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting at SMU. He recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds against Fresno State.
"This just feels like an opportunity, I could not pass up", Gibson told WMBB-News-13's Karli Koskovich on why he took the Marianna head boys basketball coaching job.
