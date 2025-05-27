High School

Marianna (Florida) names Brandon Gibson head boys basketball coach

Gibson played with the Bulldogs and reached the Final Four in 2008 under head coach Travis Blanton.

Ross Van De Griek

Mar. 10, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Brandon Gibson (2) puts up a shot against the New Mexico State Aggies center Hamidu Rahman (32) during the first half of the finals of the WAC tournament at the Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images.
Mar. 10, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Brandon Gibson (2) puts up a shot against the New Mexico State Aggies center Hamidu Rahman (32) during the first half of the finals of the WAC tournament at the Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images. / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The coaching carousel in the Sunshine State continues with the latest being Marianna naming Brandon Gibson as the program's next head boys basketball coach, Gibson told High School on SI Florida on Tuesday.

Gibson replaces Rico Williams, who resigned from his head coaching position following the 2024-2025 season, where he spent the last eight seasons with the Bulldogs, where he finished with a career record of 165-57 (.743) winning percentage reaching the regional playoffs all eight years and reached the regional final twice.

Gibson is no stranger to Marianna, as he played under long-time head coach Travis Blanton from 2005 to 2008 where he helped lead the Bulldogs to the Final Four as a senior where he averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks during the 2007-2008 season.

After playing at Marianna, Gibson went onto play at Louisiana Tech from 2008 to 2013 where he played under Kerry Rupp (2008-2010) and current University of Georgia head coach Mike White (2011-2013).

As a senior, Gibson played in 34 games with 24 starts, totaled 240 points for an average of 7.1 per game. He recorded nine double-digit scoring games and moved up to ninth all-time in career three-point field goal attempts with 320. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, leading the team in rebounding in three games.

Gibson registered nine points and eight rebounds versus Troy (11/18), grabbed a season-high nine rebounds at Georgia State (11/30), and dished out a career-high four assists. Gibson scored 15 points versus New Mexico State (12/31), going a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range, which marked only the fourth time in school history that a Bulldog was a perfect 100 percent from three with at least five attempts.

As a junior, Gibson averaged 7.7 points, a team-high 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game and scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting at SMU. He recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds against Fresno State.

"This just feels like an opportunity, I could not pass up", Gibson told WMBB-News-13's Karli Koskovich on why he took the Marianna head boys basketball coaching job.

More From Florida High School On SI 

Final Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (5/26/2025)Florida high school football: Community School of Naples announces 2025 scheduleFlorida high school football: Coral Glades announces 2025 scheduleFlorida high school football: Saint Andrew's announces 2025 schedule

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida