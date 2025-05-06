Navarre (Florida) names Todd Arasmith head boys basketball coach
According to Brian Lester of the Santa Rosa Gazette, Navarre (Florida) has named Todd Arasmith as their new head boys basketball coach.
Arasmith previously served as an assistant coach at Gulf Breeze High School as well as an assistant coach at Navarre High School.
Arasmith coached under Ryan Ottensmeyer this season, where the Dolphins finished the 2024-2025 season with a 19-5 record and reached the district semifinals before their season ended against Tate High School on February 5.
Arasmith replaces Terry Posey who announced he is retiring at the end of the school year, where Posey spent seven seasons coaching at Navarre where he had a career record of 67-97 (.403) winning percentage and had just one winning season in his tenure with the Raiders which came in 2019-2020 where they reached the regional quarterfinals before having their season come to an end against Milton High School.
Posey took over for Taf Bentley who coached for four seasons with the Raiders from 2015 to 2018, posting a career record of 49-55 (.471) winning percentage during his tenure with the program.
The Raiders struggled in the 2024-2025 season, where they finished with a 4-17 record and had their season come to an end in the district quarterfinals against Milton High School.
