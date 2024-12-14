High School

Photos: Plantation American Heritage wins sixth state championship in program history

Malachi Toney threw for 188 yards and a touchdown; Byron Louis rushed for 221 in the victory

Andy Villamarzo

Robson Lopes

MIAMI, FLORIDA- Plantation American Heritage has returned to the mountain top.

The Patriots needed strong performances from Miami (FL) signee Malachi Toney and Florida signee Byron Louis to defeat the Jones Tigers, 40-31, victory for the Class 4A state championship.

With the win, American Heritage notched its sixth state title in program history. Toney finished with 188 yards passing and Louis ended with 221 on the ground.

Here are photos from Friday night's game at Pitbull Stadium:

All photos by Zilla Photos

Byron Louis - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
American Heritage vs. Jones football
Robson Lopes
American Heritage vs. Jones football
Robson Lopes
American Heritage vs. Jones football
Robson Lopes
Byron Louis - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
Brandon Bennett - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
Plantation American Heritage defeated Jones, 40-31, for Class 4A title on Friday night
Robson Lope
Plantation American Heritage defeated Jones, 40-31, for Class 4A title on Friday night
Robson Lopes
Courtney Patterson - Jones football - Jeffer Jean-noel - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
Bryron Louis - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
Isaac Tanis - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
Vernell Brown III - Jones football - Adonis Fergus - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
Byron Louis - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
Malachi Toney - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
Byron Louis - American Heritage football
Robson Lopes
Jaquail Smith - Jones football
Robson Lopes
Vernell Brown III - Jones football
Robson Lopes
Jaquail Smith - Jones football
Robson Lopes
Dereon Coleman - Jones football
Robson Lopes

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

