Photos: Plantation American Heritage wins sixth state championship in program history
MIAMI, FLORIDA- Plantation American Heritage has returned to the mountain top.
The Patriots needed strong performances from Miami (FL) signee Malachi Toney and Florida signee Byron Louis to defeat the Jones Tigers, 40-31, victory for the Class 4A state championship.
With the win, American Heritage notched its sixth state title in program history. Toney finished with 188 yards passing and Louis ended with 221 on the ground.
Here are photos from Friday night's game at Pitbull Stadium:
All photos by Zilla Photos
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi