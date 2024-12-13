High School

Photos: St. Thomas Aquinas pulls off 6-peat with dominant win over Lakeland for 5A title

Chance Washington led the way with 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns

Andy Villamarzo

Zilla Photos

MIAMI, FLORIDA- Of the six championships St. Thomas Aquinas has won in a row, Thursday's was the most decisive of them all.

6-peat complete.

St. Thomas Aquinas got a standout rushing performance from running back Chance Washington, who scored two touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards, as the Raiders cruised to a dominating 34-0 victory over Lakeland for the Class 5A state championship.

Here are photos from Thursday night's game at Pitbull Stadium:

All photos by Zilla Photos

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

