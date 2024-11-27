High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 2A region finals

High School On SI is going on the record to make our predictions on the FHSAA 2A playoffs

Andy Villamarzo

Brady Hart of Cocoa Tigers passes against Rockledge in the annual Barbecue Bowl Friday, November 1, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
The Class 2A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint. 

Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of 8 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 3 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.

>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<

While the third round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated. 

Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 2A state semifinals. 

CLASS 2A, REGION 1

Bolles (3) at Gadsden County (1)

Andy V's quick hit: In the preseason, Gadsden County lost to Class 7A favorite Venice, 34-19, on the road. It was an early sign that the Jaguars were going to be pretty good. Russell Ellington's group has only continued to reinforce that notion and now find themselves a game away from reaching the state semifinals. In their way is a talented Bolles' squad, led by wide receive Na'eem Burroughs (31 catches, 785 yards). We just feel like Gadsden County has become somewhat a team of destiny and will move onto the next round.

Prediction: Gadsden County

CLASS 2A, REGION 2

Newberry (3) at Cocoa (1)

Andy V's quick hit: Surprised that it's not a rematch between Bradford-Cocoa's Class 2S title game from a year ago? We're not as Newberry has proven themselves to being one of the state's more formidable squads behind Ohio State commitment Jarquez Carter, who caught a pass from the fullback position last week. Needless to say, we just can't see Cocoa falling in this round.

Prediction: Cocoa

CLASS 2A, REGION 3

Bishop Verot (2) at Cardinal Mooney (1)

Andy V's quick hit: Southwest Florida meets South Suncoast. This game is really one of the better overall region finals, regardless of classification. Wisconsin commitment Carter Smith has continued to show off his wheels at quarterback and he will go up against a stout Cardinal Mooney defense. Plenty of points will be scored in this game on the artificial turf down in Sarasota.

Prediction: Cardinal Mooney

CLASS 2A, REGION 4

Immaculata La Salle (2) at Miami Booker T. Washington (1)

Andy V's quick hit: Miami Booker T. Washington's Ben Hanks Jr. is up for the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy award and he's playing like a player possessed. With up to 12 interceptions on the season and counting, this Tornadoes squad behind Hanks Jr. is looking like a viable contender to Cocoa in winning it all.

Prediction: Miami Booker T. Washington

Published
Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

