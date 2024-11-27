Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 4A region finals
The Class 4A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of 8 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 3 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the third round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 4A state semifinals.
CLASS 4A, REGION 1
Choctawhatchee (2) at St. Augustine (1)
Andy V's quick hits: St. Augustine reached the Class 3S state championship last year, falling to Mainland in the final. The Yellow Jackets' lone loss this season came against Nease. Featuring USF commit Locklan Hewlett at quarterback, St. Augustine has one of the better passing attacks in all of 4A. Choctawhatchee on the other side of the spectrum has been strong running the ball behind the stellar play of sophomore running back Von Keller. This game could honestly go either way and could come down to the final possession. This also a rematch from last year's playoffs, which St. Augustine won.
Prediction: St. Augustine
CLASS 4A, REGION 2
Vanguard (2) at Jones (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Against Lake Region this season, Miami (FL) commitment Dereon Coleman threw seven first half touchdowns before being pulled out of the game. That should just give you a little idea of how good this particular Fightin' Tigers offense really is, with Coleman having Vernell Brown III (Florida commitment) and Larry Miles to throw to. Vanguard will counter with a ground game led by two-way dynamo Nasir Allen.
Prediction: Jones
CLASS 4A, REGION 3
Naples (2) at Port Charlotte (1)
Andy V's quick hits: This is the region final we had hoped would come to fruition as the two teams met during the regular season, with the Pirates just edging out the Golden Eagles. Now with a second crack at each other, you just have to believe Rick Martin won't let this opportunity elude them, right?
Prediction: Naples
CLASS 4A, REGION 4
Miami Norland (2) at Plantation American Heritage (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Texas commit Dia Bell went down with a leg injury in last week's 24-14 win over Dillard last week. Possibly not having his services and Norland 'winning' during the regular season, 45-20, it's hard not seeing the Vikings move on. Miami Norland had to forfeit the win against Plantation American Heritage due to a ineligible player.
Prediction: Miami Norland
