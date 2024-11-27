Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 3A region finals
The Class 3A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of 8 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 3 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the third round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals.
CLASS 3A, REGION 1
Bishop Kenny (3) at Raines (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Timothy Cole, who rocks the same number former NFL legend Brian Dawkins wore whehe was at Raines, has been superb under center for the Vikings this season throwing for over 2,200 yards, 30-plus touchdowns while rushing for well over 500 and adding eight scores on the ground. Expect the Vikings to dominate on their way to the state semifinals.
Prediction: Raines
CLASS 3A, REGION 2
Bishop Moore (2) at Eau Gallie (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Only loss for Eau Gallie this season came at the hands of Lincoln, a 38-17 loss back on Oct. 25th. Chris Sands' bunch will go head-to-head with a potent Bishop Moore offense, led by Virginia commitment Bjorn Jurgensen. The key for Eau Gallie in pulling off a win is slowing down the Hornets offensively. We just feel like that might be easier said than done.
Prediction: Bishop Moore
CLASS 3A, REGION 3
Boca Ciega (5) at Sarasota Booker (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Not quite sure who might be under center for the Tornadoes play to play as the feature two talented passers in Joel Morris and Ryan Downes. This is an interesting matchup to the fact that probably no one in the state would've predicted Boca Ciega being in this round, but here we are. The Pirates have played really well behind the play of southpaw Dylan Nahra. Sarasota Booker might be a little too much for this surging Boca Ciega club.
Prediction: Sarasota Booker
CLASS 3A, REGION 4
Cypress Lake (6) at Miami Northwestern (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Miami Northwestern have rolled up 133 points in Teddy Bridgewater's first two playoff wins as the Bulls' lead man. We like Cypress Lake's story, but it all ends at Traz Powell Stadium this week.
Prediction: Miami Northwestern
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl