Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 6A state semifinals
The Class 6A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic state semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 4 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 4 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
While the state semifinal round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 6A state championship.
CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINAL
(3) Kissimmee Osceola (11-2) at (2) Buchholz (10-3)
Andy V's quick hits: Buchholz features a balanced offensive attack, led by quarterback Trace Johnson and running back Justin Williams, who has tallied over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. The Bobcats' defense will have to be up for the challenge of slowing down Kowboys running back Taevion Swnt (UCF commitment), who has rushed for over 1,200 yards this season. Eric Pinellas has his Kowboys playing their best football of the season coming off a 17-7 victory on the road in Seffner against Armwood. Looking deeper into this one, there's no reason to not think this club could absolutely be making a trip to the 6A title game come next week.
Prediction: Kissimmee Osceola, 20-17
(4) Southridge (12-2) at (1) West Boca Raton (13-0)
Andy V's quick hits: Even without the services of running back Javian Mallory, who hasn't played in the last three games against Royal Palm Beach, Steinbrenner and Mitchell, West Boca Raton has rolled in these 6A playoffs. What has been equally as impressive to not having Mallory running the rock has been the play of the Bulls' defense, which has only allowed two touchdowns in the three contests. Spartans sophomore quarterback James Perrone has been solid under center, throwing for over 2,300 yards and 25-plus touchdowns this season. Southridge has continued to prove any naysayers wrong that this team couldn't be playing for a state championship come next week at Pitbull Stadium. This could be a lowkey really good state semifinal.
Prediction: West Boca Raton, 35-21
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl