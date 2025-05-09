Russell Powell resigns as Bishop Snyder (Florida) head boys basketball coach
According to Bishop Snyder High School, Russell Powell has announced he has resigned as the head boys basketball coach following six seasons as a head coach with the program.
Powell finished his career with a record of 79-85 (.481) winning percentage during his six seasons as a head coach. Powell also spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardinals under Vincent Martin from 2016 to 2019.
Powell took over as the head coach in 2019 when Martin left to become the head men's basketball coach at Jacksonville University where he played at during the 2013-2014 season.
Bishop Snyder finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-13 record and reached the regional quarterfinals where their season came to an end against Providence School back on February 12.
Powell is no stranger to the greater-Jacksonville area where he played collegiate basketball at Jacksonville University from 2009 to 2013 where he averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game during his four years with the Dolphins.
Powell shared a statement on social media: "To all my basketball players and staffs. Thank you for trusting in me, I made it very clear from Day 1 what I wanted to accomplish. I not once promised you a state championship, but what I did promise was if you aspired to play collegiate basketball, I would do everything in my power to make it happen. For the most part, we did that. That is an accomplishment I can't be more proud of. You guys elevated my career, I feel proud and honored to say without your success on the court and in the classroom, none of my later success would've been possible. Thank you guys! I love you"
