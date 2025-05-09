High School

Russell Powell resigns as Bishop Snyder (Florida) head boys basketball coach

Snyder spent the previous six seasons coaching at Bishop Snyder High School taking over before the 2019-2020 season.

Ross Van De Griek

Bishop Snyder head coach Russell Powell yells to the team during the fourth quarter of the District 3-2A high school boys basketball semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 at Providence School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Providence School Stallions defeated the Bishop Snyder Cardinals 46-36. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
According to Bishop Snyder High School, Russell Powell has announced he has resigned as the head boys basketball coach following six seasons as a head coach with the program.

Powell finished his career with a record of 79-85 (.481) winning percentage during his six seasons as a head coach. Powell also spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardinals under Vincent Martin from 2016 to 2019.

Powell took over as the head coach in 2019 when Martin left to become the head men's basketball coach at Jacksonville University where he played at during the 2013-2014 season.

Bishop Snyder finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-13 record and reached the regional quarterfinals where their season came to an end against Providence School back on February 12.

Powell is no stranger to the greater-Jacksonville area where he played collegiate basketball at Jacksonville University from 2009 to 2013 where he averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game during his four years with the Dolphins.

Powell shared a statement on social media: "To all my basketball players and staffs. Thank you for trusting in me, I made it very clear from Day 1 what I wanted to accomplish. I not once promised you a state championship, but what I did promise was if you aspired to play collegiate basketball, I would do everything in my power to make it happen. For the most part, we did that. That is an accomplishment I can't be more proud of. You guys elevated my career, I feel proud and honored to say without your success on the court and in the classroom, none of my later success would've been possible. Thank you guys! I love you"

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

