Vote: Who is the top returning boys basketball power forward in Florida in 2025-2026
High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be the top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Florida high school basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting power forwards making names for themselves putting up efficient numbers
Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Boys Basketball Power Forwards in the state of Florida
Jordan Bryant, East Lake (Junior)
The 6'7 rising senior averaged 16.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles last season.
Toni Bryant, Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Junior)
The 6'10 five-star rising senior averaged 21.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game while leading North Tampa Christian to it's first ever Final Four appearance.
Alexander Davis, Matanzas (Junior)
The 6'8 rising senior averaged 19.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per game last season for the Pirates.
Chase Foster, IMG Academy (Junior)
The 6'9 four-star rising senior holds offers from Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, Old Dominion, Radford, and several others according to his 247Sports' profile.
Caleb Gaskins, Columbus (Junior)
The 6'8 rising senior in his first year playing with the Explorers put up some efficient numbers where he averaged 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Gaskins was teammates with Cameron and Cayden Boozer where they won their fourth consecutive state title and first national title.
Thok Gol, Victory Christian Academy (Junior)
The 6'9 rising senior missed the entire 2024-2025 season with a knee injury. Gol averaged 6.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore during the 2023-2024 season.
Jeremy Jenkins, Riviera Prep (Junior)
The 6'9 rising senior averaged 13.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs where they won their third consecutive state title back in March.
Collin Paul, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (Junior)
Paul averaged 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Eagles last season.
Isaiah Pina, South Lake (Junior)
The 6'6 rising senior averaged 23.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Eagles last season. Pina recorded 15 double-doubles in 24 games played as a junior.
Ethan Sabec, Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (Junior)
The 6'8 rising senior averaged 21.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season for the Warriors.
