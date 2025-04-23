Saint Stephen's Episcopal (Florida) names Kevin Sutton head boys basketball coach
Saint Stephen's Episcopal has named Kevin Sutton as their new head boys basketball coach, the school released a social media post on Wednesday.
Sutton, 64 brings in 35 years of coaching experience with numerous stops whether it is as an assistant or as a head coach where his most recent coaching experience came at Montrose Christian (Maryland) during the 1998-1999 season, Bishop McNamara (Maryland) from 2001 to 2003 and Montverde Academy from 2004 to 2011.
Sutton has also coached collegiate basketball as an assistant at James Madison, Old Dominion, George Washington, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, and Florida Gulf Coast University.
During his time as a head coach, Sutton has coached 55 players that went onto play Division-I Basketball as well as coaching three McDonald's All-American players.
While at Montverde Academy, Sutton posted a career record of 186-33 (.849) winning percentage in his seven seasons with the Eagles. Following the 2010-2011 season, Sutton was named the Head Coach for Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit where he coached Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, and Austin Rivers.
In 2011, Sutton was named as the top assistant at George Washington University where he was under head coach Karl Hobbs lasting just two seasons with the Colonials.
In 2013, Sutton was hired at Georgetown University where he would serve as the top assistant under John Thompson III lasting just three seasons with the Hoyas.
In 2016, Sutton was hired to be an assistant coach at the University of Pittsburgh where he served under head coach Kevin Stallings lasting just two seasons with the Panthers.
In 2018, Sutton was hired to be an assistant coach at Rhode Island University under David Cox where he spent three seasons with the Rams.
In 2021, Sutton was hired to be an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast University serving as the top assistant under Michael Fly lasting just four seasons with the Eagles.
