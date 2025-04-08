Satellite (Florida) names Duke Leonardo head boys basketball coach
On Monday, former Harmony (Florida) boys basketball coach Duke Leonardo has accepted the head coaching position at Satellite High School.
Leonardo spent the past five seasons coaching the Longhorns where he went 94-43 (.686 winning percentage) winning two district titles and finishing with most wins in school history for a head coach.
Leonardo led the Longhorns to a 19-9 record in the 2024-2025 season where they defeated St. Cloud for the district championship back on February 7, but ultimately having their season come to an abrupt end in the regional quarterfinals on February 12 against Class 7A runner-up Windermere.
During Leonardo's five-year tenure at Harmony High School, the Longhorns had two 20-plus win seasons as well as four winning seasons.
Before coaching at Harmony High School, Leonardo was an assistant coach from 2013 to 2017 at Kissimmee Osceola High School where he helped lead the Kowboys to the 2017 Class 9A Championship under head coach Nathan Alexander defeating Wekiva, 59-47. He was also a head coach at Freedom High School in Orlando from 2017 to 2020.
Leonardo will look to lead the Scorpions back to the regional playoffs where they have not been since 2022 back when they reached the regional final before losing to Lake Highland Prep.
