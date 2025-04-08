Space Coast (Florida) names Deuel Fider head boys basketball coach
According to Brevard Sports Network, Deuel Fider has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Space Coast High School.
Fider was previously the head coach at Palm Bay High School in Melbourne, Florida for the last six seasons where he went 92-58 (.657) winning percentage). Fider won back-to-back district championships with the Pirates in 2023 and 2024.
During the 2023-2024 season, Palm Bay finished with a 24-6 record and reached the regional final before coming up just short losing to The Villages Charter.
Before coaching the Palm Bay boys basketball program, Fider co-led the Palm Bay girls basketball program from 2015 to 2018 under head coach Sara Murano.
"I am excited for the opportunity to come in and help maximize the potential of the Space Coast basketball program", Fider told BrevardSportsNetwork's Alan Zlotorzynski.
Fider replaces former Space Coast head coach Todd Wegner who coached the Vipers for the past two seasons finishing with an 11-38 record (.224) winning percentage
Space Coast is looking for the first winning season in boys basketball since 2015 when they finished 17-6 under head coach Michael Pommier.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
More From High School On SI
Final Top 25 Florida high school boys basketball rankings (4/8/2025)Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?Top-ranked Lennard cruises past Bloomingdale in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 'Battlegrounds' seriesTristian Givens, nation's No. 6 edge-rusher, down to 4Former Georgia state champion head football coach tabbed to takeover at Niceville (Florida)