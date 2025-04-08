High School

Space Coast (Florida) names Deuel Fider head boys basketball coach

Fider spent the previous six seasons coaching at Palm Bay High School, where he went 92-58 in his tenure with the Pirates.

Ross Van De Griek

Palm Bay boys basketball coach Deuel Fider directs his players during their game against Heritage Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK High School Basketball Heritage Vs Palm Bay
Palm Bay boys basketball coach Deuel Fider directs his players during their game against Heritage Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

According to Brevard Sports Network, Deuel Fider has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Space Coast High School.

Fider was previously the head coach at Palm Bay High School in Melbourne, Florida for the last six seasons where he went 92-58 (.657) winning percentage). Fider won back-to-back district championships with the Pirates in 2023 and 2024.

During the 2023-2024 season, Palm Bay finished with a 24-6 record and reached the regional final before coming up just short losing to The Villages Charter.

Before coaching the Palm Bay boys basketball program, Fider co-led the Palm Bay girls basketball program from 2015 to 2018 under head coach Sara Murano.

"I am excited for the opportunity to come in and help maximize the potential of the Space Coast basketball program", Fider told BrevardSportsNetwork's Alan Zlotorzynski.

Fider replaces former Space Coast head coach Todd Wegner who coached the Vipers for the past two seasons finishing with an 11-38 record (.224) winning percentage

Space Coast is looking for the first winning season in boys basketball since 2015 when they finished 17-6 under head coach Michael Pommier.

