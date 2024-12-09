High School

The greatest unknown season ever by a Florida high school quarterback?

We go game-by-game into Zarephath Academy's Jordan Durham 2024 campaign under center

Andy Villamarzo

Zarephath Academy quarterback Jordan Durham (1) throws deep as Episcopal defensive end Cael Thoresen (19) rushes the passer during a high school football game on September 3, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Zarephath Academy quarterback Jordan Durham (1) throws deep as Episcopal defensive end Cael Thoresen (19) rushes the passer during a high school football game on September 3, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

When it comes to the best single season a quarterback in the Sunshine State has ever seen when it comes to passing yardage, many would go back 2010 when Quentin Williams led Tampa Jefferson to a state championship.

That year, Williams and Lake Nona's Tucker Israel would both go on to throw 56 touchdowns on the season. Williams, though, set the single season record for yards with 4,451 and it hasn't been surpassed ever since.

Or at least many don't know about.

Enter Zarephath Academy quarterback Jordan Durham, a senior 6--foot-3, 215-pound signal caller that's had arguably the greatest season as a passer that no one really knows much about.

Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings (12/9/2024)

Now maybe Zarephath Academy not playing within the realms of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) would make it to where Durham's name won't go into the FHSAA's record books, but certainly can't be a season ever forgotten.

Durham has put up numbers that not only surpass Williams, but smashes one of the former Tampa passer. Now we go game-by-game through Durham's 2024 season and give you the passing numbers for the senior quarterback and let you decide whether this is the best season any Florida high school passer has ever had.

Jordan Durham's 2024 Season

Passing: 283-of-403 passes, 6,047 yards, 62 touchdowns, six interceptions

Rushing: 58 attempts, 684 yards, 10 touchdowns

Aug. 16 vs. Fernandina Beach: 17-of-26, 385 yards, three touchdowns

Aug. 23 vs. Episcopal School of Jacksonville: 25-of-33, 510 yards, four touchdowns

Aug. 29 vs. South Fork: 25-of-34, 523 yards, four touchdowns

Sep. 6 vs. Hollis Christian Academy: 21-of-35, 378 yards, four touchdowns

Sep. 13 vs. P.K. Yonge: 15-of-16, 301 yards, five touchdowns, interception

Sep. 20 vs. Lafayette: 18-of-30, 307 yards, two touchdowns

Sep. 27 vs. West Oaks Academy: 19-of-22, 402 yards, five touchdowns

Oct. 4 vs. Union County: 15-of-21, 247 yards, touchdown

Oct. 10 vs. Duval Charter: 20-of-28, 568 yards, nine touchdowns

Oct. 18 vs. Santa Fe: 21-of-26, 501 yards, six touchdowns, interception

Oct. 25 vs. North Florida Christian: 28-of-36, 647 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions

Nov. 1 vs. Zephyrhills Christian Academy: 18-of-23, 470 yards, five touchdowns

Nov. 18 vs. Ambassadors Christian Academy: 16-of-23, 303 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions

Nov. 22 vs. Palm Beach Christian Prep: 16-of-19, 344 yards, four touchdowns

Dec. 2 vs. IMG Academy White: 13-of-31, 161 yards

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

