The greatest unknown season ever by a Florida high school quarterback?
When it comes to the best single season a quarterback in the Sunshine State has ever seen when it comes to passing yardage, many would go back 2010 when Quentin Williams led Tampa Jefferson to a state championship.
That year, Williams and Lake Nona's Tucker Israel would both go on to throw 56 touchdowns on the season. Williams, though, set the single season record for yards with 4,451 and it hasn't been surpassed ever since.
Or at least many don't know about.
Enter Zarephath Academy quarterback Jordan Durham, a senior 6--foot-3, 215-pound signal caller that's had arguably the greatest season as a passer that no one really knows much about.
Now maybe Zarephath Academy not playing within the realms of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) would make it to where Durham's name won't go into the FHSAA's record books, but certainly can't be a season ever forgotten.
Durham has put up numbers that not only surpass Williams, but smashes one of the former Tampa passer. Now we go game-by-game through Durham's 2024 season and give you the passing numbers for the senior quarterback and let you decide whether this is the best season any Florida high school passer has ever had.
Jordan Durham's 2024 Season
Passing: 283-of-403 passes, 6,047 yards, 62 touchdowns, six interceptions
Rushing: 58 attempts, 684 yards, 10 touchdowns
Aug. 16 vs. Fernandina Beach: 17-of-26, 385 yards, three touchdowns
Aug. 23 vs. Episcopal School of Jacksonville: 25-of-33, 510 yards, four touchdowns
Aug. 29 vs. South Fork: 25-of-34, 523 yards, four touchdowns
Sep. 6 vs. Hollis Christian Academy: 21-of-35, 378 yards, four touchdowns
Sep. 13 vs. P.K. Yonge: 15-of-16, 301 yards, five touchdowns, interception
Sep. 20 vs. Lafayette: 18-of-30, 307 yards, two touchdowns
Sep. 27 vs. West Oaks Academy: 19-of-22, 402 yards, five touchdowns
Oct. 4 vs. Union County: 15-of-21, 247 yards, touchdown
Oct. 10 vs. Duval Charter: 20-of-28, 568 yards, nine touchdowns
Oct. 18 vs. Santa Fe: 21-of-26, 501 yards, six touchdowns, interception
Oct. 25 vs. North Florida Christian: 28-of-36, 647 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions
Nov. 1 vs. Zephyrhills Christian Academy: 18-of-23, 470 yards, five touchdowns
Nov. 18 vs. Ambassadors Christian Academy: 16-of-23, 303 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions
Nov. 22 vs. Palm Beach Christian Prep: 16-of-19, 344 yards, four touchdowns
Dec. 2 vs. IMG Academy White: 13-of-31, 161 yards
