The Top South Florida girls flag football performers from Feb. 24-Mar. 1 (3/4/2025)
The Florida girls high school football season got underway a couple weeks ago and the players are showing out on a nightly basis.
High School On SI Florida has taken notice and we are plucking out the top performances and showcasing them on a weekly basis.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated from last week's slate of games and if you the fan have a player you'd like to nominate, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com your nominations.
Faith Key, Miami Northwestern
Key was sensational in the Bulls 28-0 win over Mater Academy Charter, completing 11-of-15 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns.
Rakyia Louis, Miami Edison
The junior quarterback completed 25-of-34 passes for 248 yards, three touchdowns in a 18-13 win over Hialeah Gardens.
Mary Quinones, Southridge
Quinones was nearly perfect in a 57-0 victory over Westwood Christian as the senior completed 12-of-13 passes for 152 yards and four touchdowns.
Chyenna Bolton, Boyd Anderson
One of the top rushers from last week was the Cobras’ Bolton, who tallied three sacks in a 34-0 win over Coral Springs.
Amanda Kaplan, David Posnack Jewish Day
The junior signal caller completed 22-of-38 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-0 rout of Mater Bay Academy.
Dezrihana Medina, Nova
Medina had a big day overall in a 34-0 win over Cooper City, totaling 196 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Camai Moore, Miami Palmetto
The Panthers’ defensive back notched two interceptions in the team’s 27-0 win over Ferguson last week.
Lola Perez, True North Classical
Just a freshman, Perez was terrific for the Knights in a 38-0 rout of Don Soffar Academy. Perez completed 12-of-15 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
Jerniyah Fowles, Homestead
Fowles is coming into form as she went off in a 49-0 rout of Somerset Academy, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns.
Adrienne Rivera, Fort Piece Central
The Cobras’ signal caller was on point in the team’s 39-6 win over Port St. Lucie, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns.
