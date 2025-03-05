Tim 'Ice' Harris pens heartfelt goodbye letter to Miami Booker T. Washington
Tim 'Ice' Harris is a legend to the South Florida coaching community, but especially at the high school level.
When the legendary head coach retired from Miami Booker T. Washington and left his position as the Tornadoes' head coach, it wasn't an easy decision for Harris, who eventually decided to accept the same coaching position at Mater Academy days later.
Tim 'Ice' Harris changes course; Accepts football head coaching position at Mater Academy
On Tuesday, Harris penned a heartfelt good bye to the Tornadoes, a football program he led to winning three state championships in 2008, 2012 and 2013. Down below is the excerpt from Harris' letter to the school:
"As I reflect on my time at Miami Booker T. Washington Senior High School, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me throughout this journey. This school, this program, and this community have been my home for so many years, and I am truly blessed to have been a part of something so special.
I want to give a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Gloria Evans, who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to continue leading and mentoring young athletes when she hired me in the summer of 2003. I've had the privilege of working under several incredible principals throughout my time here, and I appreciate each of them for their leadership and dedication to this school.
To Dr. Lisa Starks, I cannot thank you enough for your unwavering support and partnership over the years. We have worked side by side for so long, and your dedication to this program, these athletes, and this school has never wavered. Your leadership has been instrumental in our success, and I am grateful to have had you by my side every step of the way.
To Ms. Roberta Daniels, President of the Alumni Association, and Mr. George Storr, a proud and dedicated alumni member-your support has meant the world to me. The passion you bring to this school and this program keeps the spirit of Booker T. Washington alive, and I am honored to have worked with you both.
Most importantly, I want to thank my coaching staff--past and present. Specifically, I want to recognize Ben Hanks Sr. for his dedication to this program. Likewise, I want to honor the late Earl Tillman, whose influence and impact will never be forgotten. His presence is deeply missed, but his legacy continues to live on in the Tornado family. However, this program's success was never about just one person - it was built by the dedication, passion, and tireless efforts of the men who stood alongside me in the past and in the present. Together, we created a culture of excellence, accountability, and brotherhood. The championships, the wins, and, most importantly, the young men we have helped develop were all possible because of this team of coaches. I couldn't have done it without you.
Miami Booker T. Washington is more than just a school to me--it's home. It's where I had the incredible opportunity to coach all three of my sons as well as my nephews, watching them grow, compete, and ultimately graduate as proud Tornadoes. That experience is something I will cherish forever, and it's one of the many reasons this place will always hold a special place in my heart.
To my players, families, faculty, and supporters--thank you. Thank you for believing in me, it our program, and in what we have built together. Miami Booker T. Washington is a family that I am proud to be part of it for life.
NOT THE LARGEST, BUT THE BEST.
Sincerely,
Coach Tim "Ice" Harris"
