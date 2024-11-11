High School

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (11/10/2024)

Lakeland remains the state's No. 1 team as the FHSAA playoffs begin this week

Andy Villamarzo

LakelandFootball2023.jpeg
LakelandFootball2023.jpeg /

Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the regular season and now the entire state will gear up for the postseason as the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) announced its official playoff brackets.

Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.

2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections

5 takeaways from the FHSAA's high school football playoff bracket release

Florida high school football first round playoffs: Top 25 games to watch

This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida. This is the final week of the regular season in the Sunshine State and teams are ramping up for the playoffs.

Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 12 and heading into the playoffs, as we see it.

High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings

1. Lakeland (9-0)

Lakeland game captains Malik Morris (0), Orenthal Tinsley (20), D'Marius Rucker (3) and Caleb Stokes
Lakeland game captains Malik Morris (0), Orenthal Tinsley (20), D'Marius Rucker (3) and Caleb Stokes walk on the field for the coin toss prior to their game against Lake Minneola on Friday night in the Class 4S, Region 2 final at Bryant Stadium. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

Probably wondering how on earth can a team that didn't play leapfrog not one, but two teams. Well, we got to thinking and came up with that the Dreadnaughts own victories over Miami Central and Lake Mary, two ranked clubs. Unfortunately, Lakeland doesn't play Chaminade-Madonna or IMG Academy, but whose to say each one of these teams couldn't beat one another? The Dreadnaughts got by Sebring on the road, 22-12, winning a district crown.

2. Chaminade-Madonna (8-2)

Chris Ewald of Chaminade-Madonna
Chris Ewald of Chaminade-Madonna, a University of Miami commit and one of the best defensive backs in the nation, has been nominated for the prestigious Nat Moore Award in South Florida. / Matt Christopher

Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions concluded the regular season with a 62-17 thumping of Broward County foe Cardinal Gibbons.

3. IMG Academy (7-2)

IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23
IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23 / Tyler Hart

Of course the argument is there on why IMG Academy could be second or even still the top-ranked club, but last week's blowout loss to St. Frances Academy has us taking a step back on the Ascenders. IMG Academy ended their season with a 28-7 win overSt. Thomas More (Connecticut) last week.

4. Armwood (10-0)

Armwood quarterback Rhys Brush
The Portal 305

Armwood ended the regular season with a 58-0 thrashing of Sickles last week to finish 10-0 before makin a ride at the Class 6A state championship.

5. Venice (9-1)

Venice footbal
Venice High quarterback Jayce Nixon (#2) passes the ball in the first quarter. The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Peacock's crew took care of business when they crushed Sarasota Riverview, 43-6. Next up is awaiting the FHSAA playoff reveal for Class 7A.

6. Plantation American Heritage (6-3)

American Heritage running back Byron Louis
American Heritage running back Byron Louis against Milton on Friday night at St. Thomas Aquinas High School /

There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland a couple weeks ago, only to get a win from that contest via a forfeit. Mike Smith's team then ended the regular season with a wild 42-38 come-from-behind win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

7. Miami Norland (6-3)

Miami Norland quarterback Ennior Yapoor
Miami Norland quarterback Ennior Yapoor (17). / Jeff Klein

Yes, we know they Vikings just lost a game, but their two losses are to teams that were ranked ahead of them to begin with. Miami Norland finished the regular season with a 37-20 win over Plantation. The Vikings were forced to forfeit a game to Plantation American Heritage due to use of an ineligible player.

8. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-3)

St. Thomas Aquinas football
Both St. Thomas Aquinas and American Heritage have face grueling schedule thus far in 2024. Tonight's meeting in Fort Lauderdale is one more major test for each squad. / Matt Christopher

Last time the Raiders had three losses in a season was 2017, when they lost to Venice in the Class 7A state championship.

9. Jones (9-0)

Dereon Coleman selected Miami (FL) over Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF
Dereon Coleman selected Miami (FL) over Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF / Dereon Coleman/X

The Fightin’ Tigers got a historical performance from Miami (FL) commit Dereon Coleman, who threw seven first half touchdowns in a 77-0 win over Lake Region a few weeks ago. Followed it up with a solid 14-0 victory over Ocoee and ended the regular season with a 28-6 win over Wekiva.

10. Cocoa (6-3)

Class of 2026 quarterback Brady Hart (Cocoa High School, Florida) is committed to play college football at Michigan.
Class of 2026 quarterback Brady Hart (Cocoa High School, Florida) is committed to play college football at Michigan. / Matt Christopher

Cocoa ended the regular season against Rockledge, winning the rivalry game handily. Now the Tigers await where they will finish in Class 2A.

11. Miami Northwestern (6-3)

Miami Northwestern football.
Miami high school powers Northwestern and Norland will meet in a big South Florida showdown. /

Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch ended the regular season with a 54-7 thrashing of St. Brendan.

12. Clearwater Central Catholic (8-2)

FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022
FHSAA 1M Championship Chaminade-Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic December 8, 2022 / Matt Christopher

There's no shame in the latest loss for the Marauders, falling to arguably one of the nation's most talented teams in St. Frances Academy (Maryland). Chris Harvey's crew bounced back with a big victory over Boca Ciega.

13. Lake Mary (7-2)

Lake Mary's Noah Grubbs has committed to Notre Dame ahead of what looks to be a big season for the 2026 quarterback

In what was a strong quarterback matchup game between Noah Grubbs and Bishop Moore's Bjorn Jurgensen, the Rams came away with a 34-16 victory.

14. Sanford Seminole (8-1)

Seminole high football.
Seminole high football plans to once again be the standard-bearer for Central Florida football excellence. / Seminole High football

The Seminoles one loss against Lake Mary, with the other against The First Academy now being reversed due to rules violations. We could easily see the 'Noles making a playoff run if they can get healthy.

15. Manatee (7-1)

The Manatee Hurricanes with a 41-0 win over the Southeast Seminoles in a non-district game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, in Br
The Manatee Hurricanes with a 41-0 win over the Southeast Seminoles in a non-district game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, in Bradenton. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Manatee locked up the Class 5A, District 9 championship with a win over Braden River last week. The Hurricanes have no more games remaining, thus concluding their season until the playoffs.

16. Nease (9-0)

Nease Panthers quarterback Nate Harry
Ponte Vedra Sharks Mason Hauseman (24) makes an ankle tackle on Nease Panthers quarterback Nate Harry (4) during late first quarter action. The Nease Panthers hosted the Ponte Vedra Sharks in High School Football Friday evening, August 23, 2024. The Panthers were the 24 to 7 victors over the Sharks. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nease kept its undefeated ways intact and rolled to a 42-20 defeat of Beachside. The Panthers finished the regular season with a 56-42 win over rival Bartram Trail.

17. Cardinal Mooney (9-0)

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) pitches the ball to his running back on the Cougar's opening play.
Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) pitches the ball to his running back on the Cougar's opening play. The Riverview High Rams hosted the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High Cougars Friday evening, Oct. 18, 2024 in Sarasota. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cougars ended their regular season with a dominating 34-10 victory over Sebring last week. Cardinal Mooney will be a serious contender in Class 2A.

18. Gadsden County (9-1)

Gadsden County football
Gadsden County football defeat Lincoln 31-21 at Gene Cox on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 / Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln, Taylor County and now FSU High.

19. Monarch (6-3)

Monarch's Samari Reed led the Knights to a 30-29 victory over Peachtree Ridge
Monarch's Samari Reed led the Knights to a 30-29 victory over Peachtree Ridge / Samari Reed/X

There's no doubting the talent that's there at Monarch, with players like Jabari Brady and Samari Reed. The Knights earned themselves a 52-42 victory over a talented Blanche Ely club last week.

20. Raines (9-0)

Raines Vikings Jayson Farfan (32) looks for running room during first quarter action.
Raines Vikings Jayson Farfan (32) looks for running room during first quarter action. The Raines High School Vikings traveled to the Andrew Jackson Tigers home field for their football matchup Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Vikings led 28 to 10 at the end of the half. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's really a lot to like about this Vikings squad. Raines finished out the regular season undefeated after notching a 48-0 victory over Atlantic Coast.

21. West Boca Raton (10-0)

West Boca Raton football's Javian Mallory (3) runs during a win over Benjamin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
West Boca Raton football's Javian Mallory (3) runs during a win over Benjamin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bulls end up being undefeated after all, with news that Western will be forfeiting its win to West Boca Raton. Dylan Potts' bunch followed it up with a victory over a very good Delray Beach Atlantic crew.

22. Western (4-6)

Western Football - Adam Ratkevich - 8:24:2023
Western Football - Adam Ratkevich - 8:24:2023 /

Two forfeit losses by Western gives back games to Goleman and West Boca Raton, respectively. Instead of staring at the 'six' losses, understand that this Western team is still a very talented team and can absolutely make noise in the Class 7A playoffs.

23. Edgewater (9-1)

Edgewater football.
Before taking on its regular season schedule in Florida, the Edgewater Eagles will travel to London for an August 15th preseason game against the NFL Academy. / Edgewater Football

Edgewater makes their way back into the rankings after finishing the regular season strong and will get a victory from The First Academy forfeiture. Only loss has come at the hands of Jones, 31-21.

24. Buchholz (7-3)

Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson
Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson (12) hands the ball to Buchholz Bobcats running back Justin Williams (13) against the Tocoi Creek Toros during the first half at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Monday, October 14, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Bobcats have three losses on the season but take a closer look at who they came against. Buchholz fell by one score to Manatee, Nease and on the road in Georgia to Richmond Hill. The season finale win over Cardinal Newman was an impressive way for the Bobcats to head into the postseason.

25. Port Charlotte (8-2)

Port Charlotte running back Ike Perry
Ike Perry/X

The Pirates re-enter the rankings after wrapping up the Class 4A, District 12 championship with a 21-18 win over Naples. Port Charlotte finished the season a Peace River Rivalry thrashing over Charlotte on a Tuesday night.

On the outside looking in: Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Bradford, Cardinal Newman, Chiefland, Choctawhatchee, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, FSU High, Glades Central, Goleman, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Mitchell, Mosley, Naples, Newberry, Niceville, Pensacola Catholic, Piper, Plant, Southridge, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Union County, Vanguard, Wiregrass Ranch

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida