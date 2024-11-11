Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (11/10/2024)
Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the regular season and now the entire state will gear up for the postseason as the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) announced its official playoff brackets.
Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
5 takeaways from the FHSAA's high school football playoff bracket release
Florida high school football first round playoffs: Top 25 games to watch
This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida. This is the final week of the regular season in the Sunshine State and teams are ramping up for the playoffs.
Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 12 and heading into the playoffs, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings
1. Lakeland (9-0)
Probably wondering how on earth can a team that didn't play leapfrog not one, but two teams. Well, we got to thinking and came up with that the Dreadnaughts own victories over Miami Central and Lake Mary, two ranked clubs. Unfortunately, Lakeland doesn't play Chaminade-Madonna or IMG Academy, but whose to say each one of these teams couldn't beat one another? The Dreadnaughts got by Sebring on the road, 22-12, winning a district crown.
2. Chaminade-Madonna (8-2)
Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions concluded the regular season with a 62-17 thumping of Broward County foe Cardinal Gibbons.
3. IMG Academy (7-2)
Of course the argument is there on why IMG Academy could be second or even still the top-ranked club, but last week's blowout loss to St. Frances Academy has us taking a step back on the Ascenders. IMG Academy ended their season with a 28-7 win overSt. Thomas More (Connecticut) last week.
4. Armwood (10-0)
Armwood ended the regular season with a 58-0 thrashing of Sickles last week to finish 10-0 before makin a ride at the Class 6A state championship.
5. Venice (9-1)
John Peacock's crew took care of business when they crushed Sarasota Riverview, 43-6. Next up is awaiting the FHSAA playoff reveal for Class 7A.
6. Plantation American Heritage (6-3)
There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland a couple weeks ago, only to get a win from that contest via a forfeit. Mike Smith's team then ended the regular season with a wild 42-38 come-from-behind win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
7. Miami Norland (6-3)
Yes, we know they Vikings just lost a game, but their two losses are to teams that were ranked ahead of them to begin with. Miami Norland finished the regular season with a 37-20 win over Plantation. The Vikings were forced to forfeit a game to Plantation American Heritage due to use of an ineligible player.
8. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-3)
Last time the Raiders had three losses in a season was 2017, when they lost to Venice in the Class 7A state championship.
9. Jones (9-0)
The Fightin’ Tigers got a historical performance from Miami (FL) commit Dereon Coleman, who threw seven first half touchdowns in a 77-0 win over Lake Region a few weeks ago. Followed it up with a solid 14-0 victory over Ocoee and ended the regular season with a 28-6 win over Wekiva.
10. Cocoa (6-3)
Cocoa ended the regular season against Rockledge, winning the rivalry game handily. Now the Tigers await where they will finish in Class 2A.
11. Miami Northwestern (6-3)
Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch ended the regular season with a 54-7 thrashing of St. Brendan.
12. Clearwater Central Catholic (8-2)
There's no shame in the latest loss for the Marauders, falling to arguably one of the nation's most talented teams in St. Frances Academy (Maryland). Chris Harvey's crew bounced back with a big victory over Boca Ciega.
13. Lake Mary (7-2)
In what was a strong quarterback matchup game between Noah Grubbs and Bishop Moore's Bjorn Jurgensen, the Rams came away with a 34-16 victory.
14. Sanford Seminole (8-1)
The Seminoles one loss against Lake Mary, with the other against The First Academy now being reversed due to rules violations. We could easily see the 'Noles making a playoff run if they can get healthy.
15. Manatee (7-1)
Manatee locked up the Class 5A, District 9 championship with a win over Braden River last week. The Hurricanes have no more games remaining, thus concluding their season until the playoffs.
16. Nease (9-0)
Nease kept its undefeated ways intact and rolled to a 42-20 defeat of Beachside. The Panthers finished the regular season with a 56-42 win over rival Bartram Trail.
17. Cardinal Mooney (9-0)
The Cougars ended their regular season with a dominating 34-10 victory over Sebring last week. Cardinal Mooney will be a serious contender in Class 2A.
18. Gadsden County (9-1)
Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln, Taylor County and now FSU High.
19. Monarch (6-3)
There's no doubting the talent that's there at Monarch, with players like Jabari Brady and Samari Reed. The Knights earned themselves a 52-42 victory over a talented Blanche Ely club last week.
20. Raines (9-0)
There's really a lot to like about this Vikings squad. Raines finished out the regular season undefeated after notching a 48-0 victory over Atlantic Coast.
21. West Boca Raton (10-0)
The Bulls end up being undefeated after all, with news that Western will be forfeiting its win to West Boca Raton. Dylan Potts' bunch followed it up with a victory over a very good Delray Beach Atlantic crew.
22. Western (4-6)
Two forfeit losses by Western gives back games to Goleman and West Boca Raton, respectively. Instead of staring at the 'six' losses, understand that this Western team is still a very talented team and can absolutely make noise in the Class 7A playoffs.
23. Edgewater (9-1)
Edgewater makes their way back into the rankings after finishing the regular season strong and will get a victory from The First Academy forfeiture. Only loss has come at the hands of Jones, 31-21.
24. Buchholz (7-3)
Yes, the Bobcats have three losses on the season but take a closer look at who they came against. Buchholz fell by one score to Manatee, Nease and on the road in Georgia to Richmond Hill. The season finale win over Cardinal Newman was an impressive way for the Bobcats to head into the postseason.
25. Port Charlotte (8-2)
The Pirates re-enter the rankings after wrapping up the Class 4A, District 12 championship with a 21-18 win over Naples. Port Charlotte finished the season a Peace River Rivalry thrashing over Charlotte on a Tuesday night.
On the outside looking in: Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Bradford, Cardinal Newman, Chiefland, Choctawhatchee, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, FSU High, Glades Central, Goleman, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Mitchell, Mosley, Naples, Newberry, Niceville, Pensacola Catholic, Piper, Plant, Southridge, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Union County, Vanguard, Wiregrass Ranch
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl