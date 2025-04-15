Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (4/15/2025)
The high school softball season out of Sunshine State is beginning to wind down towards district play and the elite squads have certainly stood out.
Continuing to hold the top spot is undefeated Doral Academy, as they defeated previous No. 1 Montverde Academy a few weeks ago. Staying right behind the Firebirds is a red-hot Montverde Academy squad and a very competitive Inspiration Academy team out of Bradenton.
A host of other teams like undefeated Calvary Christian, Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Cardinal Gibbons are all in the state-wide conversation as well. John Carroll Catholic and Palm Harbor University both make their season debuts in our latest rankings as the district postseason draws closer.
Where does everyone around the state land on our latest list?
Take a look at our latest Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
1. Doral Academy (21-1)
Now we won't overreact to the Firebirds' first loss of the season against Alabama powerhouse Orange Beach. The body of work is proof in the pudding that Doral Academy remains at the top of our rankings.
2. Montverde Academy (20-2)
We just can't leapfrog the Eagles over the Firebirds. Not yet, anyways. What Montverde Academy did do impressively was knock off Inspiration Academy and snap their 14-game winning streak.
3. Inspiration Academy (20-5)
Making their way up the state rankings are the Lions and despite a 5-3 loss to Montverde Academy, combined with a win over Calvary Christian, proved they belong in this third spot.
4. Calvary Christian (19-1)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. Warriors lost their first game of the season to Inspiration Academy (see above). Calvary looks to bounce back this week, with Palm Harbor University game looming.
5. Lake Region (18-3)
When two of your three losses are to Calvary Christian, we had to keep the Thunder inside of the Top 5. Lake Region fell in a 5-0 loss to Calvary Christian on Monday night.
6. Lake Brantley (16-3)
We hate to really look too deep into losses against Calvary Christian and Montverde Academy, but the Patriots have won three in a row with victories over Hagerty, Melbourne and Winter Springs.
7. Bartow (16-5)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their fifth game of the season in a 6-3 decision against top-ranked Doral Academy.
8. Parrish Community (19-2)
Erin Spivey's crew has bounced back in a big way after losses to Bartow and Berkeley Prep, respectively. Parrish Community has reeled off eleven impressive wins.
9. Hagerty (14-5)
It's truly been a mixed bag of results for the Huskies this season. We can really see why they're one of Central Florida's best teams, but they can turnaround and have some head scratching losses, with Palm Beach Gardens being one of them. The Huskies narrowly lost 4-3 to Lake Brantley.
10. Coral Springs Charter (14-3)
One of South Florida's top power hitters is back for the Panthers in Gio Gurgel, who blasted nine homers in 2024. Since the loss to Hagerty, Coral Springs Charter has won three straight games.
11. North Fort Myers (13-5)
The Red Knights have been one of the top teams in Southwest Florida so far and it hasn't been all that close. North Fort Myers five losses have come against Coral Springs Charter, Evangelical Christian, Parrish Community (twice) and North Port, respectively.
12. Cardinal Gibbons (18-3)
Well look who's starting to trend a little more upwards every week: The Chiefs. Reason being? An impressive 8-2 victory over Park Vista made us recognize this team needs to be ranked higher.
13. Wakulla (13-3)
This War Eagles team has been a very difficult one to crack when it comes to figuring them out. Wakulla had early losses to Houston Academy and North Bay Haven Academy, but only lost to Montverde Academy 2-0 a couple weeks ago.
14. Jay (16-1)
We jumped the gun a little bit in bringing the Royals up into the rankings after defeating Pace last week. A loss recently to Northview has brought Jay a little more back down to earth.
15. Pace (15-2)
Yes, the Patriots did drop their second game of the season to a very good South Warren club out of Kentucky. No, we're not going to overeact as Pace has bounced back since falling to Jay.
16. Park Vista (12-2)
The Cobras have been one of the state's better teams all throughout the season, but a 8-2 loss to Cardinal Gibbons has us dropping them several notches this week.
17. Bloomingdale (11-4)
Re-entering the rankings last week was the Bulls after blanking Berkeley Prep, 15-0. Behind the pitching of Natalie Cable, this team is one to keep an eye on as we inch closer and closer to districts.
18. Western (13-3)
One of the teams to make the steepest falls in the rankings this week are the Wildcats after they dropped a 8-0 decision to an unranked St. Thomas Aquinas club.
19. Fort Myers (14-5)
The Green Wave enter the rankings after starting the season at 3-3, with the team going 11-2 since then.
20. Newsome (16-4)
The Wolves finally saw their win streak snapped after losing to East Lake, 9-3, last week. Newsome remains in our Top 25, however, because they are still one of the Tampa Bay area's top teams in a softball-rich region.
21. Baker County (14-4)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Indians dropped their fourth game of the season in a surprising 2-0 decision against unranked Bartram Trail.
22. Palm Beach Gardens (13-5)
Defeating Hagerty was just one of a few reasons why we have the Gators in the rankings, but they've proven themselves throughout the course of a tough regular season slate. They also have played Doral Academy and Plantation American Heritage very tough.
23. John Carroll Catholic (18-4)
The Rams make their debut onto our list after they upset a previously ranked Evangelical Christian squad, 12-0. Also knocked off a very good Bishop Verot team, 7-4.
24. Palm Harbor University (16-4)
It's time for the Hurricanes to enter the state rankings as they've won six in a row and taking a deeper look into the streak, it's been impressive. PHU during the win streak has defeated the likes of Academy of the Holy Names, Berkeley Prep, East Lake and Springstead.
25. Evangelical Christian (19-3)
Claiming the final spot in our rankings is the Sentinels, who drop several spots after a 12-0 loss to John Carroll Catholic. Evangelical Christian bounced back with victories over Barron Collier and Naples, respectively.
