Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (4/20/2025)
The Florida high school softball season out of Sunshine State is beginning to wind down towards district play and the elite squads have certainly stood out.
Continuing to hold the top spot is undefeated Doral Academy, as they defeated previous No. 1 Montverde Academy a few weeks ago. Staying right behind the Firebirds is a red-hot Montverde Academy squad and a very competitive Inspiration Academy team out of Bradenton. All three teams are ranked nationally recently.
A host of other teams like undefeated Calvary Christian, Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Cardinal Gibbons are all in the state-wide conversation as well. John Carroll Catholic and Palm Harbor University both make their season debuts in our latest rankings as the district postseason draws closer.
Where does everyone around the state land on our latest list?
Take a look at our latest Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
1. Doral Academy (24-1)
Now we won't overreact to the Firebirds' first loss of the season against Alabama powerhouse Orange Beach. The body of work is proof in the pudding that Doral Academy remains at the top of our rankings as the Firebirds head into the postseason.
2. Montverde Academy (21-2)
We just can't leapfrog the Eagles over the Firebirds. Not yet, anyways. What Montverde Academy did do impressively was knocked off Inspiration Academy and snap their 14-game winning streak recently. This week Montverde Academy face off against Parrish Community and Lecanto, respectively.
3. Inspiration Academy (21-6)
Making their way up the state rankings are the Lions and despite a 5-3 loss to Montverde Academy, combined with a win over Calvary Christian. Lake Wales fell in a eight inning 2-1 loss on Friday. The Lions have contests against Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto.
4. Calvary Christian (22-1)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. Warriors lost their first game of the season to Inspiration Academy (see above). Calvary bounced back last week with a 6-3 win over Palm Harbor University.
5. Lake Region (20-3)
When two of your three losses are to Calvary Christian, we had to keep the Thunder inside of the Top 5. Lake Region bounced back after a Calvary Christian loss with wins over Bartow and McKeel Academy.
6. Lake Brantley (19-3)
We hate to really look too deep into losses against Calvary Christian and Montverde Academy, but the Patriots have won six in a row with victories over Cornerstone Charter, Hagerty, Horizon, Melbourne, Olympia and Winter Springs.
7. Bartow (17-6)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their sixth game of the season in a 8-7 decision against No. 5-ranked Lake Region.
8. Parrish Community (21-2)
Erin Spivey's crew has bounced back in a big way after losses to Bartow and Berkeley Prep, respectively. Parrish Community has reeled off thirteen impressive wins.
9. Hagerty (16-6)
It's truly been a mixed bag of results for the Huskies this season. We can really see why they're one of Central Florida's best teams, but they can turnaround and have some head scratching losses, with Palm Beach Gardens being one of them. The Huskies lost their sixth game of the season in a 5-3 loss to Lake Howell.
10. Coral Springs Charter (16-3)
One of South Florida's top power hitters is back for the Panthers in Gio Gurgel, who blasted nine homers in 2024. Since the loss to Hagerty, Coral Springs Charter has won five straight games.
11. Cardinal Gibbons (19-3)
Making another move trending upwards is the Chiefs as they have been led by the play of junior pitcher Lydia Berent, who is 17-3 with 180 strikeouts and a 0.89 earned run average.
12. North Fort Myers (16-6)
The Red Knights have been one of the top teams in Southwest Florida so far and it hasn't been all that close. North Fort Myers six losses have come against Coral Springs Charter, Evangelical Christian, Parrish Community (twice), North Port, Somerset Academy, respectively.
13. Jay (19-1)
The Royals have won five games in a row after a loss to Northview. Jay will finish out the season with games versus Pace and Walton, respectively.
14. Wakulla (17-4)
This War Eagles team has been a very difficult one to crack when it comes to figuring them out. Wakulla had its fourth loss of the season when they fell in a 2-1 loss to Spanish Fort (Alabama).
15. Palm Beach Gardens (16-5)
Defeating Hagerty was just one of a few reasons why we have the Gators in the rankings, but they've proven themselves throughout the course of a tough regular season slate. Palm Beach Gardens since a April 3rd loss to Somerset Academy, has won eight in a row.
16. Fort Myers (17-6)
The Green Wave enter the rankings last week after starting the season at 3-3, with the team going 14-3 since then.
17. Newsome (17-5)
The Wolves remain in the rankings despite a 2-0 loss to Durant. Newsome remains in our Top 25, however, because they are still one of the Tampa Bay area's top teams in a softball-rich region.
18. Bloomingdale (14-6)
Bloomingdale played Montverde Academy and Newsome tough recently, but bounced back with back-to-back victories over East Bay, Sumner, respectively.
19. Baker County (16-4)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Wildcats dropped their fourth game of the season recently in a surprising 2-0 decision against unranked Bartram Trail.
20. Park Vista (13-3)
The Cobras take a big drop this week after losing to Palm Beach Gardens. In Park Vista's last three games, they have lost games to Cardinal Gibbons and Palm Beach Gardens, respectively.
21. Pace (16-3)
Taking another drop in our most recent set of rankings are the Patriots as they lost in a 1-0 contest to Niceville. Pace has lost two of their last four games.
22. John Carroll Catholic (19-4)
The Rams made their debut onto our list after they upset a previously ranked Evangelical Christian squad, 12-0. Also knocked off a very good Bishop Verot team, 7-4.
23. Palm Harbor University (18-5)
The Hurricanes entered the state rankings last week as they've won eight in a row before falling, 6-3, to Calvary Christian. PHU during the snapped win streak has defeated the likes of Academy of the Holy Names, Berkeley Prep, East Lake and Springstead.
24. Evangelical Christian (21-3)
Evangelical Christian remained in the rankings last week, bouncing back from a 12-0 loss to John Carroll Catholic. The Sentinels rolled up four straight victories over Barron Collier, Charlotte, Naples and Southwest Florida Christian.
25. Plantation American Heritage (16-2)
The Patriots re-enter the rankings, taking the final spot and have been winners of five in a row against the likes Coral Glades, Somerset Academy, Somerset Academy Silver Palms, South Plantation and Spanish River.
