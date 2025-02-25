High School

Top 35 Week 2 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (2/25/2025)

We’ve picked out 35 of the top Week 2 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Tampa Alonso receiver Sadie Bode (1) tries to escape a flag pull against Fleming Island at the FHSAA Class 2A high school girls flag football championship on May 13, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Tampa Alonso receiver Sadie Bode (1) tries to escape a flag pull against Fleming Island at the FHSAA Class 2A high school girls flag football championship on May 13, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

That’s right, girls flag football action kicked off last week and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 2.

Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle

Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (2/23/2025)

There are so many good tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 35 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 35 Week 2 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of girls flag football in the Sunshine State. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Feb. 25th (Tuesday)

TERRA Environmental at Goleman

Palm Glades Prep Academy at Keys Gate

Miami Palmetto at Ferguson

Stranahan at Plantation

Oviedo at Lyman

River Ridge at Mitchell

Southeast at Parrish Community

Lakewood Ranch at Palmetto

Land O' Lakes at Sunlake

Fort Myers at Bonita Springs

Baker County at Mandarin

Celebration at Sebring

Timber Creek at Bishop Moore

Durant at Haines City

Palm Beach Gardens at Spanish River

Nature Coast at The Villages

Feb. 26th (Wednesday)

Coral Reef at Braddock

South Broward at South Plantation

Choctawhatchee at Navarre

Pace at Fort Walton Beach

Boone at Horizon

Harmony at Apopka

New Smyrna Beach at Pine Ridge

Ocala Forest at The Villages

Robinson at Alonso: GAME OF THE WEEK

Feb. 27th (Thursday)

Stoneman Douglas at Boyd Anderson

Vanguard at Dunnellon

Atlantic at Seabreeze

Orlando Freedom at Cypress Creek

Fleming Island at Baldwin

FSU High at Godby

Sumner at Strawberry Crest

Feb. 28th (Friday)

Niceville at Destin

Fort Pierce Central at Palm Beach Gardens

Dr. Joaquin Garcia at Centennial

More From High School On SI 

 Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025

• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025

• Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida