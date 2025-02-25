Top 35 Week 2 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (2/25/2025)
That’s right, girls flag football action kicked off last week and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 2.
Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle
Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (2/23/2025)
There are so many good tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 35 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 35 Week 2 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of girls flag football in the Sunshine State.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state.
Feb. 25th (Tuesday)
TERRA Environmental at Goleman
Palm Glades Prep Academy at Keys Gate
Miami Palmetto at Ferguson
Stranahan at Plantation
Oviedo at Lyman
River Ridge at Mitchell
Southeast at Parrish Community
Lakewood Ranch at Palmetto
Land O' Lakes at Sunlake
Fort Myers at Bonita Springs
Baker County at Mandarin
Celebration at Sebring
Timber Creek at Bishop Moore
Durant at Haines City
Palm Beach Gardens at Spanish River
Nature Coast at The Villages
Feb. 26th (Wednesday)
Coral Reef at Braddock
South Broward at South Plantation
Choctawhatchee at Navarre
Pace at Fort Walton Beach
Boone at Horizon
Harmony at Apopka
New Smyrna Beach at Pine Ridge
Ocala Forest at The Villages
Robinson at Alonso: GAME OF THE WEEK
Feb. 27th (Thursday)
Stoneman Douglas at Boyd Anderson
Vanguard at Dunnellon
Atlantic at Seabreeze
Orlando Freedom at Cypress Creek
Fleming Island at Baldwin
FSU High at Godby
Sumner at Strawberry Crest
Feb. 28th (Friday)
Niceville at Destin
Fort Pierce Central at Palm Beach Gardens
Dr. Joaquin Garcia at Centennial
