Top 35 Week 2 Florida high school softball games to watch (3/2/2025)
That’s right, Florida high school softball action kicked off last week and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 3.
There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 35 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 35 Week 3 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the second week of softball.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state.
Mar. 3rd (Monday)
Miami at Miami Central
Daytona Seabreeze at Trinity Christian Academy
Baldwin at Atlantic Coast
University at Matanzas
Eau Gallie at Melbourne
Plant at Holy Names
Jupiter at Palm Beach Central
Navarre at Pace
North Fort Myers at Fort Myers
Crystal River at Hernando
Inspiration Academy at Sarasota
Mar. 4th (Tuesday)
Cardinal Gibbons at West Broward
Tampa Catholic at Montverde Academy
Doral Academy at Archbishop McCarthy
River Ridge at Calvary Christian
Parrish Community at Fort Myers
Wellington at Park Vista
Alachua Santa Fe at Fort White
Chiles at FSU High
Lake Wales at Lake Region
Mar. 5th (Wednesday)
Coral Springs Charter at Coral Reef
Lake Brantley at University
Largo at Palm Harbor University
Apopka at Eustis
Mar. 6th (Thursday)
Plantation American Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons
Wesley Chapel at Berkeley Prep
Tocoi Creek at Atlantic Coast
Evangelical Christian at Bishop Verot
Nature Coast at Sunlake
Dunedin at Osceola
Gulf Coast at Barron Collier
Wiregrass Ranch at River Ridge
Mar. 7th (Friday)
Parrish Community at Tampa Catholic
Inspiration Academy at Mitchell
Osceola at Hagerty
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi