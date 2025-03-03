High School

Top 35 Week 2 Florida high school softball games to watch (3/2/2025)

We’ve picked out 35 of the top Week 3 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

The Bishop Verot High School varsity softball team hosted Lakewood Ranch Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Verot defeated the visiting Mustangs by a score of 3-2. 004 Fnp Rr 032923 Verot Softball
The Bishop Verot High School varsity softball team hosted Lakewood Ranch Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Verot defeated the visiting Mustangs by a score of 3-2. 004 Fnp Rr 032923 Verot Softball / Ricardo Rolon/USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK

That’s right, Florida high school softball action kicked off last week and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 3.

There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 35 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 35 Week 3 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the second week of softball. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Mar. 3rd (Monday)

Miami at Miami Central

Daytona Seabreeze at Trinity Christian Academy

Baldwin at Atlantic Coast

University at Matanzas

Eau Gallie at Melbourne

Plant at Holy Names

Jupiter at Palm Beach Central

Navarre at Pace

North Fort Myers at Fort Myers

Crystal River at Hernando

Inspiration Academy at Sarasota

Mar. 4th (Tuesday)

Cardinal Gibbons at West Broward

Tampa Catholic at Montverde Academy

Doral Academy at Archbishop McCarthy

River Ridge at Calvary Christian

Parrish Community at Fort Myers

Wellington at Park Vista

Alachua Santa Fe at Fort White

Chiles at FSU High

Lake Wales at Lake Region

Mar. 5th (Wednesday)

Coral Springs Charter at Coral Reef

Lake Brantley at University

Largo at Palm Harbor University

Apopka at Eustis

Mar. 6th (Thursday)

Plantation American Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons

Wesley Chapel at Berkeley Prep

Tocoi Creek at Atlantic Coast

Evangelical Christian at Bishop Verot

Nature Coast at Sunlake

Dunedin at Osceola

Gulf Coast at Barron Collier

Wiregrass Ranch at River Ridge

Mar. 7th (Friday)

Parrish Community at Tampa Catholic

Inspiration Academy at Mitchell

Osceola at Hagerty

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo
