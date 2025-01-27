Top 8 quarterbacks from the 2025 Prep Redzone Florida Stock Up camp
The 2025 Prep Redzone Florida Stock Up camp took place on Sunday at Boone High School and there was no shortage of quarterbacks.
Among the around 100 players that participated, just under a quarter of them were signal callers.
Who were the most impressive ones from Sunday's camp? We give you our list of eight passers that we felt stood out.
Kai Moore, Miami Norland
The Class of 2027 was the most impressive passer on the day and at times, it didn't look close. Moore is the heir apparent to Ennio Yapoor, who graduates this spring. The rising junior displayed the ability to make all the throws and a quick release.
Brian Dillard, West Orange
Though Dillard really showed off his athleticism to play at multiple positions throughout the morning/afternoon, there's no doubt the rising junior is a Central Florida passer to watch. Dillard can throw, run and catch the rock and make it look easy.
Salomon Georges, The First Academy
The engineer of the Royals' offense throughout the 2024 season, Georges showed why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the 407. Georges made plenty of impressive throws throughout the session.
Samuel Johnson, Boone
Playing right in his own backyard with his father/head coach Andy Johnson watching on, Johnson looked good making all the throws. What was most impressive was Johnson's touch on vertical throws.
Patrick Cognetta, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek
One of two quarterbacks from Pasco County, Cognetta looked sharp on the afternoon, especially building a connection with Anthony Miller (see below). Cognetta will be a signal caller to watch for out of Pasco in 2025.
Anthony Miller, Sarasota Riverview
Miller like Dillard was all over the place when it came to being an athlete, but proved he was one of the top passers on the day. Showing off his strong arm and route running abilities, Miller definitely impressed many folks on hand.
La'Darius Simmons, Halifax Academy
Now when it came to consistency, Simmons might've been the camp's most consistent. The Halifax Academy passer couldn't miss when it came to the 1-on-1's.
Billy Dunn, Escambia
Coming all the way from the 850, things that really stood out about Dunn was his size and touch on throws. With an opportunity to start this upcoming season, Dunn should be one of the best passers out of the Florida Panhandle.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi