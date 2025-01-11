USF Football Offers Son Of Athletics' Hall Of Famer George Selvie
Like father, potentially like son?
If Sumner 2028 lineman George Selvie III wants to be like his father, who is in the athletics hall of fame at the University of South Florida, he now has that chance as long as he wants it.
Son of former USF defensive great George Selvie, Selvie III, received an offer from the USF Bulls on Friday, according to a post on X.
Down below is the post Selvie III posted on his X account:
Last season for the Stingrays, who finished 6-5 in Selvie's first season as the head coach at Sumner, Selvie III played on both sides of the line as a freshman. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound lineman on defense recorded six tackles, five for a loss and three sacks.
Selvie, who was tabbed as Sumner's head coach last off-season, was a four-year starter at USF before being selected in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. From there, Selvie played six seasons in the NFL, recording 143 total tackles, 14.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles during his career. The defensive stalwart was inducted into the USF Athletic Hall of Fame in November of 2019.
