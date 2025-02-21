Vote: What should the girls flag football rivalry between Land O' Lakes/Sunlake be?
When it comes to rivalries in Pasco County, none might be more intense than the one between the Land O' Lakes Gators and the Sunlake Seahawks.
The two teams reside out of Land O' Lakes, Florida and have developed a rivalry in just about every sport. This spring brings upon a new sport the two schools will begin squaring off against each other in: Girls flag football.
In 11-on-11 tackle football, the rivalry game is dubbed 'The Butter Bowl', with the winner receiving a trophy at the end of the game. Now, the Land O' Lakes community is looking for a name to crown the girls flag football version of this annual contest.
What should the game be called? We provide five names and we ask you the fans to vote for which one you think it should be.
Voting closes on February 23rd, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi