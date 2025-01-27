Vote: Which MVP standout from Prep Redzone Stock Up 2025 will be the next hot college football recruit?
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – On Sunday morning at Boone High School, around 100 athletes gathered to take part in the Prep Redzone Florida Stock Up camp.
The origin of the athletes on hand ranged from the Florida Panhandle all the way to South Florida, with a number of players from the 2025 through 2028 classes.
There was no shortage of talent on hand as the camp featured many players that were standouts from the 2024 season and some that could bloom this spring.
High School On SI was on hand for the camp and saw plenty of talent, with a list down below of the players that stood out.
Plenty of worthy names are on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for which top standout from the Prep Redzone Florida Stock Up camp you believe will emerge as a top college prospect in the fall.
Voting will close on Saturday, February 1st, 11:59 p.m.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominees:
Byron White Jr., DT, Park Vista
A junior defensive lineman that really stood out in linemen drills was White Jr. from Park Vista. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, White Jr. displayed impressive strength rushing from either defensive tackle technique. Definitely will be a player to watch as spring nears.
Kai Moore, QB, Miami Norland
Get to know Moore's name very well heading into the 2025 season. Moore, who was rocking a University of Miami (FL) towel at the camp, has waited his turn to be the Vikings' starter and many will like what they see out of the 2027 quarterback. Ball comes out of his hand effortlessly and showed he can make all of the throws necessary.
Cornelius Brown, DB, Gulf
With good size (6-foot-1, 155 pounds) and ability to cover receivers out wide, Brown proved himself as the top defensive back on the day. His length and speed stood out going up against a solid group of receivers that were on hand.
Cayman Varis, RB, Cocoa Beach
Though a little undersized at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, Varis proved himself amongst a solid group of running backs on the day. The Class of 2028 tailback showed his elusiveness and straight ahead speed.
Brian Dillard, ATH, West Orange
The 5-foot-11 athlete was particularly impressive in 1-on-1 drills against defensive backs, displaying his quickness and ability to get open on intermediate and vertical routes. Recently received offers from Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.
Christian Taylor, OL, South Lake
A Class of 2026 lineman, Taylor looked impressive with his abilities and size at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds. The offensive lineman showcased his ability to slow down any defensive lineman, as Taylor was one of many players brought to the camp by South Lake head coach Brad Lord.
George Harris Jr., LB, True North Classical
Harris Jr. was named the top linebacker on the day and for good reason. The 2027 outside linebacker played well in when it came to showing run fits and covering backs out of the backfield.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi