Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/24/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Tampa Bay high school girls flag football player of the week award from February 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
KK Ramsey, Steinbrenner
The sophomore sensation was terrific in a 26-12 win over Tampa Bay Tech, as Ramsey accounted for 305 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Gabby Werr, Alonso
Werr went off in the Ravens’ 34-0 victory over Mandarin, completing 13-of-21 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns.
Zoe Surrency, Strawberry Crest
The Chargers’ quarterback was solid in Strawberry Crest’s 28-6 win over Wiregrass Ranch, going 22-of-32 passing for 200 yards and four touchdowns.
Ava Kopp, Tampa Catholic
Kopp was terrific in the Crusaders’ 46-0 win over Bayshore Christian, totaling 295 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns.
Sydney Elizondo, Lennard
The junior quarterback had her best game of Week 1 in a 41-0 rout of Plant City, completing 25-of-36 passes for 228 yards and six touchdowns.
Nydia Sepulveda, Hillsborough
In a 44-0 win over Jefferson, the senior signal caller threw for 235 yards and five touchdowns.
Ellie Swain, St. Petersburg
The Green Devils’ athlete accounted for well over 110 yards of all-purpose along with a touchdown and three flag pulls in a 29-0 win over Hollins.
Victoria Whitfield, East Bay
What didn’t Whitfield do in the Indians’ 38-0 win over Brandon, recording 109 yards passing, four touchdowns and four sacks.
Sophia Ventura, Plant
The sophomore pass rusher was a menace defensively in Plant’s 19-6 win over Strawberry Crest, with Ventura notching three sacks.
Haidyn Spano, Robinson
Spano was on fire in a 33-6 win over Bloomingdale, throwing for 171 yards on 16-of-28 passing and five touchdowns.
Angelina Davis, Dunedin
The Falcons’ junior pass catcher caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-20 win over Largo.
Jannon Welch, Countryside
Welch was solid in the Cougars’ 27-0 victory over Indian Rocks Christian, completing 4-of-5 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Also added a score on the ground.
