Vote: Who is the top returning boys basketball center in Florida in 2025-2026
High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be the top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Florida high school basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting power forwards making names for themselves putting up efficient numbers
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Boys Basketball Centers in the state of Florida
Arik Arik, Victory Christian Academy (Freshman)
The 6'11 rising sophomore is going to be a name worth keeping tabs on the next three seasons where he can dominate inside and out for the Storm. He had an injury-plagued freshman season where he missed the year.
Isaiah Brown, Stranahan (Junior)
The 6'9 rising senior center helped lead the Dragons to the Class 4A Championship where he averaged 6.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game last season.
Mike Broxton, Gibbs (St. Petersburg) (Junior)
The 6'10 rising senior center has had an emerging off-season as he is a two-sport athlete where he is a standout on the football field. Broxton averaged a career-high 4.4 rebounds per game last season for the Gladiators.
Jayden Dryden, Armwood (Junior)
Dryden averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Hawks last season.
Langston Hackworth, Nease (Junior)
The 6'7 rising senior can play multiple positions whether it's out on the wing or on the blocks. Hackworth averaged 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the Panthers.
Colton Nuualitia, Providence (Jacksonville) (Freshman)
The 6'8 rising sophomore averaged 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Stallions last season.
Cody Peck, IMG Academy (Junior)
Peck is a four-star prospect who had a stellar junior season after coming to the Sunshine State after playing his first two seasons at Carmel Christian in Matthews, North Carolina.
Jayden Petit, First Baptist Academy (Naples) (Junior)
The 6'5 rising senior averaged 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last season for the Lions where they reached the Class 2A semifinals for the first time in program history.
Marcis Ponder, West Oaks Academy (Junior)
The 7'0 four-star center has had an emerging recruitment where he holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgetown, and several others, according to his 247Sports profile.
Chaunce Stewart, Westminster Academy (Junior)
The 6'10 rising senior had a superb season for the Lions after coming over from Archbishop McCarthy where he played his freshman and sophomore year with the Mavericks.
