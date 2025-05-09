Vote: Who is the top returning girls basketball power forward in Florida in 2025-2026
High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Florida high school girls' basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting power forwards, making names for themselves, putting up efficient numbers during the 2024-2025 season.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Girls Basketball Power Forwards in the state of Florida
Bella Cary, Lake Nona (Freshman)
Cary averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season for the Lady Lions.
Gianna Crawford, Fleming lsland (Freshman)
Crawford averaged 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season for the Golden Eagles.
Makala DesJarlais, Bishop Kenny (Sophomore)
DesJalarais averaged 7.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Lady Crusaders last season.
Kayla Lyde, Wildwood (Junior)
The 5'9 rising senior averaged 9.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Lady Wildcats last season where they won the Rural-Classification Championship.
Terrell McCoy, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Junior)
McCoy averaged 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season for the Lady Bulldogs.
Cali Midyett, North Tampa Christian Academy (Freshman)
Midyett averaged 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season for the Lady Titans.
Erynn Moffett, Palm Bay (Sophomore)
Moffett averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Lady Pirates last season.
Casey O'Connell, Canterbury (Fort Myers) (Junior)
O'Connell averaged 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Lady Cougars last season.
Missy Odom, Montverde Academy (Junior)
The 6'3 rising senior averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Eagles last season who reached the Chipotle Nationals Championship Game.
Isabella Sangha, Pine Crest (Junior)
Sangha averaged 27.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game last season. Sangha also led the team recording 19 double-doubles in 25 games played last season.
