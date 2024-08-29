Vote: Who is the top returning high school wide receiver on North Suncoast heading into 2024?
SBLive recently featured 10 wide receivers across North Suncoast who should be among the best in the state this upcoming high school football season.
Florida high school football kicked off last weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Sunshine State has continued producing some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
Now we're giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the top returning pass catcher playing in the North Suncoast region this fall.
All of the candidates already have varsity experience under their belt as starting wide receivers.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Click the link above to read about the top returning wide receivers and then vote in the poll below.
Voting will conclude Saturday, September 14, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
50 Week 2 Florida high school football games to watch
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (8/27/2024)
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl