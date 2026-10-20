Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 15-17, 2026)
Multiple high school football players across the Sunshine State delivered some head-turning performances during Week 9 of the 2026 season.
From DeLand’s Londel Dumas intercepting four passes in one half of play to Armwood’s Rondai Dile accounting for five touchdowns, Florida athletes were impressive in mid-October games.
High School On SI has selected 14 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.
Congratulations to Treasure Coast DB Shanard Williams for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Oct. 12, 2006, poll.
Vote: Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 15-17, 2026)
Malik Leonard, QB, Carol City
The sophomore continued his sensational season against Palmetto, completing 21 of 26 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns and rushing four times for 26 yards in the Chiefs’ 41-21 victory.
Colton Smith, WR/SS, Ransom Everglades
Junior had a spectacular game against NSU University, catching nine passes for 111 yards and two TDs and finishing with 140 all-purpose yards; making one fumble recovery and six tackles on defense; and recording 29 kick return yards on special teams to guide the Raiders to a 38-15 victory.
Taebor Williams, FS, Lake Nona
Super sophomore returned an interception 86 yards for a TD to help the Lions roar past Kissimmee Gateway, 43-18, and win the Class 6A, District 5 title.
Giacomo Sanfilippo, MLB/RB, Bishop Moore
Senior recorded a 22-yard scoop-and-score to help the Hornets zip past Hagerty, 42-0, and capture the Class 4A, District 6 championship.
Londel Dumas, DB, DeLand
Senior recorded four interceptions in the first half, alone, to help the Bulldogs power past Tavares, 73-0.
Amarii Sims, G, Dr. Phillips
Sophomore blocked a field-goal attempt and rumbled 14 yards for a TD to help the Panthers race past Windermere, 31-0, in a game shortened to two quarters because of lightning.
Kellin Harrington, ATH/CB, Orangewood Christian
Sophomore turned in a spectacular performance for the Rams, catching three passes for 90 yards and three TDs, returning a fumble 54 yards for a score, and intercepting a pass in a 70-0 rout of West Oaks.
Hicks Zarah, QB, Jacksonville Trinity Christian
Senior scored the game-winning touchdown, helping the Conquerors upset Jacksonville Bolles, 20-17, in overtime.
Ry’Lend Williams, WR, St. Augustine
Sophomore caught five passes for 103 yards and two TDs to lead the Yellow Jackets past Orange Park, 52-8.
Ayden Gonzalez, WR, Bishop Verot
Star senior caught seven passes for 106 yards and one TD to march the Vikings past Fort Pierce Central, 42-3.
JP Holsombake, QB, Mosley
Super senior completed 13 of 20 passes for 232 yards and four TDs to propel the Dolphins past Rickards, 49-14.
Keith Smith, RB, IMG Academy
Senior rushed 20 times for 143 yards and two TDs to lead the Ascenders past NFL Academy (Loughborough, England), 42-40.
Brady Quinn, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
Talented junior completed 14 of 21 passes for 385 yards and six TDs to power the Lions past McArthur, 47-12.
Rondai Dile, ATH, Armwood
Junior passed for 155 yards and two TDs and rushed nine times for 84 yards and three scores to guide the Hawks past Bloomingdale, 38-3.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962
Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.