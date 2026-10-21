Vote: Who Was High School on SI Central Florida Football Player of the Week (Oct. 20, 2026)?

Central Florida high school football players turned in some electrifying performances during Week 9 of the 2026 season.

From Jones High’s Ayden Edgecomb passing for five touchdowns to Astronaut’s Jayden Brown racing 85 yards for the winning score in triple overtime, Central Florida area athletes kept fans on the edge of their seats during the third weekend of October.

High School On SI has selected 12 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Orangewood Christian QB Tanner Downs for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 15-17, 2026).

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

Junior had a big day in a big game, completing 10 of 14 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns to power the Lions past Kissimmee Gateway, 43-18, for the Class 6A, District 5 title.

Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore

Talented junior completed 10 of 12 passes for 255 yards and three TDs to propel the Hornets past Hagerty, 42-0, and clinch the Class 4A, District 6 championship.

Kaveon Jackson, RB, DeLand

Senior rushed for three TDs to power the Bulldogs past Tavares, 73-0, in a one-half game.

Ayden Edgecombe, QB/WR/DB, Jones

Senior threw five TD passes to lead the two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers past Brandon, 62-13.

Tanner Downs, QB, Orangewood Christian

Completed 6 of 7 passes for 168 yards and four TDs to power the Rams past West Oaks Academy, 70-0.

Cesar Ramirez, QB, University High (Orlando)

Completed 11 of 12 passes for 145 yards and three TDs to guide the Cougars past Lake Buena Vista, 35-0.

Sebastian Galeano, QB, Oviedo

Talented junior completed 9 of 15 passes for 163 yards and four TDs to power the Lions past Lyman, 57-7.

Jayden Brown, RB, Astronaut

Raced 85 yards for a TD to help the War Eagles nip Rockledge, 42-41, in triple overtime in one of the wildest Brevard County games.

Joseph Allen, QB, Eau Gallie

Completed 15 of 24 passes for 321 yards and two TDs to steer the Commodores past Titusville, 30-13.

Tyrese Jefferson, RB, Melbourne

Sophomore rushed 15 times for 137 yards and one TD to power the Bulldogs past East River, 35-3.

Timothy Sedaros, WR, Merritt Island

Junior caught three passes for 97 yards and three TDs to steer the unbeaten Mustangs (8-0) past Palm Bay, 56-12.

PJ Miller, QB, Mainland

Accounted for five TDs via the pass and run to guide the Buccaneers past defending Class 7A state champ, Lake Mary, 52-35.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962