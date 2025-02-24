Vote: Who was the top performer from the 2025 FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League high school football tournament?
On Saturday at South Sumter High School, hundreds of high school football players gathered to take part in the FHS Association's 7v7 Xtreme League tournament.
With plenty of talent across the board, earlier today we selected players from the tourney and now want you the fan to chime in with who you think was the best.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated from Saturday's tournament and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who indeed was the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced next week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Wonderful 'Champ' Monds, QB, Vero Beach
Most recently offered by Ole Miss, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback showed poise throughout the tournament and made difficult throws look simply easy. Though he's a 2028, early comparisons to Monds' game rivals that of Cam Ward or Jamies Winston.
Trace Johnson, QB, Buchholz
The other top signal caller on the day was the Bobcats' starting quarterback. Johnson was dialed in most of the day, displaying his ability to hit receivers in stride with his pinpoint accuracy. Will be one of the top senior quarterbacks heading into the 2025 campaign.
Justin Williams, ATH, Buchholz
Arguably the most versatile player in Mid-Central Florida, you can see why Power 4 schools are lining up to nab Williams' services on the next level. Usually singled up opposite of any trips formations the Bobcats were running, Williams is a nightmare to cover in man coverage.
Terrance Lewis, QB, Vanguard
Next in line when it comes to solid quarterback play at Vanguard is Lewis, who has a nice frame standing at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. Showed off his right arm throughout the day with pinpoint accuracy on vertical throws downfield.
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Though a tad undersized, you can see why Brad Lord likes Kelly a lot under center. Kelly makes quick decisions and has the arm strength to make most throws for the Eagles. Definitely showed why on Saturday he will be a force throughout the spring and heading into the summer.
Keydrick Powell, WR, South Lake
Powell proved to be one of the top wide receivers on the day for the Eagles as he displayed his smooth route running abilities along with soft hands in bringing in passes.
Elyjah Niemiec, DB, Belleview
The Rattlers' defensive back made numerous plays throughout the day, including a nice interception against Leesburg during the afternoon session.
Karon Palmer Jr., QB, East Ridge
With Frank Scott now the offensive coordinator at East Ridge, the former Leesburg head coach was dialing up plays for Palmer Jr. and the sophomore was executing. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound quarterback was exceptional throwing the rock on Saturday.
Coleson Baum, QB, Bartram Trail
Now Cory Johns is known for his commitment to running the football from his time at Nature Coast and now Bartram Trail. With Baum, don't think that the Bears won't try to air the football out a little bit in 2025. The 6-foot-4 passer was solid all throughout the day for Bartram Trail.
Jaren Reynolds, DB, Mount Dora
When it came to defensive back play, Reynolds was stout for the Hurricanes as the 2026 was breaking up passes and playing solid on the back end.
