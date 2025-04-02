Zach Reynolds resigns as North Tampa Christian head basketball coach; named head coach at Zephyrhills Christian
On Wednesday morning, North Tampa Christian Academy head boys basketball coach Zach Reynolds announced he has stepped down from his position, he posted on his social media accounts.
Reynolds revealed a statement: "I am deeply grateful to North Tampa Christian Academy for its unwavering support of both me and my family over the last four years. The past four years have been an incredibly rewarding experience, filled with the opportunity to meet so many remarkable individuals who have become like family. I take immense pride in the achievements my staff and I have accomplished during this time. I am also profoundly thankful to the players and their families for placing my trust in this vision."
"I would like to extend a special thank you to all the administrators and staff members, my fellow coaches, assistant coaches, and friends whose dedication and hard work have been instrumental in building the powerhouse program that North Tampa Christian Academy is today. I am forever grateful for the players, both past and present for teaching me invaluable lessons that have helped me shape my journey."
Reynolds coached at North Tampa Christian for the last four seasons finishing with a career record of 91-23 (.798 winning percentage) and reached the Final Four for the first time in program history this past season. North Tampa Christian is coming off a 24-7 record in the 2024-2025 season where they reached the state semifinals before losing a four-overtime thriller to Victory Christian Academy.
Reynolds was named as the head boys basketball coach at Zephyrhills Christian Academy where he will be replacing Spence Jones who stepped down from his position earlier this month.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
More From High School On SI
Leonard Weaver tabbed as next head football coach at Indian Rocks Christian (Florida)Rashad Jackson steps down as Inlet Grove (Florida) head football coachVote: Who is the Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (4/1/2025)10 biggest high school football commitments in MarchTop 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (4/1/2025)