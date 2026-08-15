Meet the Anonymous Georgia High School Football Insider Coaches Can't Stop Following

On an otherwise quiet Tuesday morning in January, an anonymous X account with an unusual name dropped 21 words that sent Georgia high school football into a frenzy.

@FiredCoaches reported that Gainesville head football coach Josh Niblett had informed his staff he was resigning.

The news was significant. Niblett had won seven state championships during his career and had rebuilt Gainesville into one of Georgia's top programs. Less than two months earlier, the Red Elephants had played for a Class 5A state championship.

And @FiredCoaches had the story first.

From Coaching Satire to Breaking News

By the time established media outlets confirmed Niblett's departure, thousands of Georgia high school football followers were already discussing it.

For an account launched only months earlier as a mix of coaching satire, insider humor and football commentary, it was a turning point.

Just one year after its Aug. 15, 2025 debut, @FiredCoaches says it has generated 30 million impressions, 1.7 million engagements and more than 25,000 shares while attracting nearly 9,000 followers, according to analytics provided by the account.

Somewhere behind it all is a person calling himself Ed Gaffca.

Who he actually is remains a secret.

What Is Fired Football Coaches of Georgia

Football in Georgia represents so much more than football. It cures. It galvanizes. It transcends. In Georgia, football isn’t just a part of life….for many of the state’s roughly 10 million residents, it is their life.

Simply put, in Georgia, football is another form of religion.

And if Gaffca has his way about it - Fired Coaches of Georgia - will soon serve as the sports modern-day Messiah; routinely delivering the pigskin gospel to its mass of anointed followers stretching from the farmlands down in Moultrie to the mountains of Toccoa.

The account touts itself as “the unofficial coaches office of high school football.”

Cloaked under an air of (mostly) satire and fierce industry humor, the account has morphed into a fully legitimate source of breaking news—ranging from coaching changes to player transfers and the latest rumor mills.

“The name is what catches you first,” says Phil Jones of the ITG Sports Network. “It’s a great shtick. On Twitter, if you don’t grab attention immediately, you lose the battle.”

Getting attention has never been a problem for this group.

The latest figures from X bear that out. The numbers are staggering: 30 million impressions, 1.7 million engagements, 25,000-plus shares and nearly 9,000 followers in exactly 12 months from the day the account debuted on Aug. 15, 2025.

According to data from X itself, those metrics are typical behavior for an account roughly 20 times the size of @FiredCoaches.

Happy birthday to you @FiredCoaches. What a year it has been.

“The account took on a life of its own because these are the opinions and conversations every coaching staff has behind closed doors or at clinics,” says its anonymous owner, who uses the pseudonym Ed Gaffca. “It’s now centralized on a platform that allows it to be said out in the open, which increased its popularity and voice.”

Coaches have taken notice.

“What I like about it is that every coach wishes they could just say exactly what is on their mind publicly, but we can't—we are held to strict professional standards,” explained Milton (Ga.) head coach Ben Reaves Jr. “For someone to be able to run a burner-type account and crack jokes on people is just hilarious.”

Recently, the account expanded its coverage area to include Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. The overwhelming popularity of the X account led to the creation of a newly minted website, www.firedcoaches.org, just in time for football season.

An artists rendition of Coach Ed Gaffca and SUN Podcast creator and host Chris Lamb. | Chris Lamb. SUN Coaches Podcast

Who Is Ed Gaffca?

An acronym that stands for Executive Director of Georgia’s Fired Football Coaches Association, Gaffca has become a media sensation throughout Georgia and across the Southeast. He rants. He raves. He doesn't care what you think.

“He’s incredibly intelligent,” says Chris Lamb, owner and host of the SUN Coaches Podcast. “He’s an old coach, so he knows how to talk to us and what questions will get an answer. Most people understand his account is satire, but he researches everything. He makes phone calls behind the scenes to ensure his takes are actually accurate before he puts them out there.”

In doing so, he has almost single-handedly changed the way we cover the sport we love—and the prism through which we view it.

While he refuses to acknowledge himself as a journalist, his penchant for breaking stories, chasing leads and, perhaps most of all, his ability to create compelling content for a growing network has placed Gaffca front and center of the online sports revolution.

Love him or loathe him, this much is certain: Neither he nor his growing family of Fired Coaches is going anywhere anytime soon.

“He is supportive of all coaches, and that is why everybody respects him,” says longtime Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio, who won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. “Ultimately, he backs up coaches because he has clearly been a coach himself. He understands the profession and has their backs.

“I’m sure he says things that upset some people, but those things are true.”

Sun Coaches Podcast

Every Tuesday night, Gaffca saddles up alongside Chris Lamb for a weekly appearance on the SUN Coaches Podcast, breaking down new rules packages for the upcoming season, coaching changes and the general absurdity that sometimes accompanies the sport.

“He doesn’t coach or teach anymore, so he can say whatever he wants,” says Lamb, who also serves as the offensive line coach at Dodge County High School in Eastman, Ga. “While I still have to behave, we keep his identity anonymous because it makes the satire funnier.”

Behind that closely monitored veil of anonymity, it's clear that Gaffca enjoys the attention, though he claims it's never been about that.

“I didn't care if five people or 5,000 followed,” Gaffca says. “I think sometimes coverage of teams in Georgia gets watered down with historical assumptions versus what is actually contributing to a team's success or failure—which is often situational drama.”

That formula has worked with unflinching success.

The Josh Niblett Scoop Changed Everything

A relatively innocuous 21-word tweet on an otherwise quiet Tuesday morning in January went viral when it broke the news that Gainesville (Ga.) head coach Josh Niblett was resigning.

"Reports are Josh Niblett Gainesville HFC has informed his staff he is resigning. The job is now OPEN. Big boots to fill," read the post from @FiredCoaches.

The tweet, the news it contained and the subsequent attention it brought served as a seminal moment for the account, as well as the state of Georgia’s larger, more traditional media outlets.

Say what? Says who?

What in the name of Herschel Walker is going on here? Josh Niblett leaving Gainesville? And what exactly is @FiredCoaches? Is that even real?

By the time traditional outlets sourced and verified the story on Niblett and began publishing their coverage, it wasn't really news at all. @FiredCoaches had made sure of that. Niblett, a wildly successful head coach with seven state titles to his credit during an illustrious career in Alabama, had spent the last five seasons rebuilding a once-proud Gainesville program.

Less than two months after a decisive loss to Thomas County Central in Georgia’s Class 5A championship game, Niblett accepted a position as the tight ends coach on Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado.

A Rapid Rise

Once the shock and surprise surrounding the resignation settled, fans turned their attention to the mysteriously named X account to learn more.

In the span of 24 hours, the once-modest account watched its popularity and presence skyrocket overnight.

Amidst all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding the sudden explosion of @FiredCoaches, a clear message had been sent.

In a growing social media arms race fueled by a non-stop news cycle of coaching changes, player transfers and name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, @FiredCoaches had just gone nuclear.

“I don’t view myself as a peer to them [traditional media outlets],” Gaffca explains. “They are professionals, and that is their craft. I have no business telling them how to do their job, just like coaching isn't their lane. If I have news confirmed by multiple sources, I’ll provide the context and information to them. The story is for them to write, not me.”

For Ed Gaffca and @FiredCoaches, their story is just now being told. Though most of it has yet to be written.