High school football player drowns in lake during fundraising event in Indiana
News has started to circulate that an Indiana high school football player has drowned at a fundraising event.
The individual was later identified by WDRB and other outlets as Noah Maddox.
Maddox was in attendance at the Highland Lake subdivision. He was attending the fundraising event to help raise money for his high school football team.
Maddox played at Floyd Central High School and was in his junior year.
Reports indicate that multiple people attempted to help a drowning Maddox, with one even grabbing hold of him. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep the high schooler from drowning.
The family started a GoFundMe after the tragedy. They have raised more than $27,000 with a goal of $35,000 set on the website.
