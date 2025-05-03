High School

High school football player drowns in lake during fundraising event in Indiana

The individual was later identified as Noah Maddox of Floyd Central High School

Caleb Sisk

Henry Taylor/The Leaf-Chronicle, Leaf Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

News has started to circulate that an Indiana high school football player has drowned at a fundraising event.

The individual was later identified by WDRB and other outlets as Noah Maddox.

Maddox was in attendance at the Highland Lake subdivision. He was attending the fundraising event to help raise money for his high school football team.

Maddox played at Floyd Central High School and was in his junior year.

Reports indicate that multiple people attempted to help a drowning Maddox, with one even grabbing hold of him. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep the high schooler from drowning.

The family started a GoFundMe after the tragedy. They have raised more than $27,000 with a goal of $35,000 set on the website.

More from this author (Caleb Sisk)

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 offseason of many sports and the 2025-2026 high school football, baseball, basketball, and many other seasons for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Indiana