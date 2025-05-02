High School

Video shows California high school baseball team chanting racial slurs during game

An Albany High School parent is calling for Pinole Valley's season to be cut short

Caleb Sisk

Mikey DiLullo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent baseball game between two California high school teams, a video has surfaced showing players from the Pinole Valley dugout chanting racial slurs.

A parent of an Albany High School baseball player is calling for the team to cut short its season after targeting his son and other players across the state.

"It sends the right message ... if you cross that line and you bring hate onto the field, you don't get to take the field. Any action that happens after the season that doesn't impact the current team in the season ... is largely irrelevant," the parent stated.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding a possible punishment for Pinole Valley and its players.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/California