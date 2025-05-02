Video shows California high school baseball team chanting racial slurs during game
An Albany High School parent is calling for Pinole Valley's season to be cut short
In a recent baseball game between two California high school teams, a video has surfaced showing players from the Pinole Valley dugout chanting racial slurs.
A parent of an Albany High School baseball player is calling for the team to cut short its season after targeting his son and other players across the state.
"It sends the right message ... if you cross that line and you bring hate onto the field, you don't get to take the field. Any action that happens after the season that doesn't impact the current team in the season ... is largely irrelevant," the parent stated.
Nothing has been confirmed regarding a possible punishment for Pinole Valley and its players.
