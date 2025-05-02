High School

High school basketball star shot and killed in her home

Ja'Niya Richburg played basketball at Loris High School in South Carolina

A tragic event inside the state lines of South Carolina has a family and a community in a state of shock and emotional suffering after a high school basketball star was struck by a bullet that entered her home.

Ja'Niya Richburg was struck by a bullet in her Conway, South Carolina, home that took her life, as reported by The Post and Courier and others.

Richburg played basketball at Loris High School. Many reports have indicated she was an exceptional athlete and student at her school as well as an exceptional human being.

The family is expected to seek justice for Richburg, who had hopes of going to college to chase her goals.

