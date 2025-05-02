High school basketball star shot and killed in her home
A tragic event inside the state lines of South Carolina has a family and a community in a state of shock and emotional suffering after a high school basketball star was struck by a bullet that entered her home.
Ja'Niya Richburg was struck by a bullet in her Conway, South Carolina, home that took her life, as reported by The Post and Courier and others.
Richburg played basketball at Loris High School. Many reports have indicated she was an exceptional athlete and student at her school as well as an exceptional human being.
The family is expected to seek justice for Richburg, who had hopes of going to college to chase her goals.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Will Hester resigns as Ravenwood High School football's coach
- 2nd teen arrested after death of Manchester High School football player
- Reggie Hubbard III announces transfer to Bradley Central High School
- Tennessee high school star Jermaine Cobbins sets bar high ahead of his sophomore football season
- Mississippi high school football star Teryn Green talks recruitment
- The Sevens standout CJ Peoples makes a name for himself ahead of recruiting peak
- Mississippi high school football quarterback King White recaps a great day at The Sevens
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 offseason of many sports and the 2025-2026 high school football, baseball, basketball, and many other seasons for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App