Vote: Who is the best returning running back in Georgia high school football?
If there is one thing to know about the state of Georgia, it is the fact they take any type of competition very seriously.
This especially includes on the gridiron, as they produce many of the nation's best prospects.
Georgia has some of the best running backs in the country, and a good portion of them will be returning next season.
Here, fans have a chance to vote for who they believe is the best returning running back in the state.
Note: Voting closes May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. High School On SI's polls are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. If you know of a running back you feel should be added, contact Caleb Sisk on X (@CalebSisk_).
Jae Lamar, Colquitt County, 2026
Lamar has been recruited by many schools for his talent and ability to break plays wide open. He finished last season with 885 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged nearly 8.0 yards per carry.
Jonaz Walton, Central, 2026
Walton has been a standout starter throughout his career, and next season, in the first game, he could go over 5,000 career yards. He is one of the most recruited players in the country. He finished last season with 1,387 yards and 20 touchdowns (14 rushing).
Carsyn Baker, Langston Hughes, 2026
Baker is a running back who isn't afraid to get dirty if it means he will gain a few extra yards. He has been recruited heavily in the 2026 class, and he finished last season with 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek, 2026
Latimer is another highly recruited running back in Georgia who has the potential to star at the next level. He was also a 1,000-yard rusher as he finished with 1,113 yards and 19 touchdowns. He rushed for 15 of those.
Jayreon Campbell, McEachern, 2026
Campbell is a big part of the success day in and day out at McEachern. Many anticipate the running back to have a huge senior season with the chance of being one of the best backs in the state. He is looking to lead his team to a run after finishing last season with a 6-5 record.
Christian Lawrence, Thomas County Central, 2026
Lawrence had a huge season last year as he put his name on the map. He finished with 1,315 yards and 19 total touchdowns. He averaged 8.4 yards per carry.
Qwantavius Wiggins, Langston Hughes, 2026
Wiggins is the second running back from Langston Hughes to be listed, as he finished last season just short of 1,000 yards. He had 985 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 9.0 yards per carry.
Kimauri Farmer, Carrollton, 2026
Farmer is arguably one of the most underrated players on this list, as he finished top 25 in total yards among running backs last season. He finished with 1,376 yards and 24 total touchdowns, rushing for 20 of those. He had a huge workload for the Trojans last year and likely will have an even bigger one next season.
Tyriq Green, Buford, 2026
Green will be joining Buford after the team lost running back Justin Baker to the Tennessee Volunteers. Green comes from Kell High School and likely will play defensive back and running back for the Wolves. He has plenty of potential to be a college weapon.
CJ Givers, Fellowship Christian, 2026
Givers is one of the fastest-rising prospects in his class; he finished last season with around 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns. All 24 of his touchdowns came from rushing plays, and many schools are recruiting him.
Xavier Rucker, Allatoona, 2026
Rucker will have the largest role of his career next season. The Allatoona prospect finished last year with more than 1,000 yards for the first time in his high school career, and he will be looking to repeat that success in 2025.
Alvin Ricks, Wheeler County, 2026
Ricks finished in the top 10 last season in yards, as he was a little over 50 yards from hitting 2,000. He is looking for an even bigger senior season with the Wildcats.
Darrian Roberts, Atkinson County, 2026
Roberts will be a breakthrough candidate in his final season. He finished in the top 30 in yards with 1,660 as a junior. He scored 19 touchdowns.
Caden Waye, Ola, 2027
Waye already is one of the top running backs in the state, and he will have two more seasons to shine. He finished last year with 729 yards and five touchdowns (four rushing).
Jerry Beard, Prince Avenue Christian, 2027
Beard is an all-around threat. He can play offense and defense and has a dominant presence no matter where he is on the field. He finished last season with more than 8 yards per carry and nearly 2,000 yards.
Dominique Ball, Westover, 2027
The Westover running back is set for a huge season. Last year, he barely missed the top 10 for yards by finishing 13th with 1,936. He finished the season with 29 total touchdowns, with all but one coming on the ground.
Brayden Tyson, Brookwood, 2027
Tyson is an extremely talented running back from Brookwood. He was a 2,000+ yard rusher and nearly finished the season with 30 touchdowns — he had 29 total touchdowns (24 rushing).
Jakeyveon Parker, Macon County, 2027
Parker is back for another season as he looks to repeat the success he had as a sophomore. Last year, he had nearly 1,000 yards.
Nigel Newkirk, Gainesville, 2027
Newkirk is set to have a standout season with Gainesville. He is one of the best underclassman running backs in the state and has been recruited by many schools, including North Carolina State, Florida, Colorado and many more.
Deron Foster, Valdosta, 2027
Foster could be primed for a breakthrough season after the running back finished with just over 600 yards last year. He is looking for more as he continues to grow in the Valdosta system. He already has more than 1,500 career yards.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Will Hester resigns as Ravenwood High School football's coach
- 2nd teen arrested after death of Manchester High School football player
- Reggie Hubbard III announces transfer to Bradley Central High School
- Tennessee high school star Jermaine Cobbins sets bar high ahead of his sophomore football season
- Mississippi high school football star Teryn Green talks recruitment
- The Sevens standout CJ Peoples makes a name for himself ahead of recruiting peak
- Mississippi high school football quarterback King White recaps a great day at The Sevens
Don't forget to follow this author on social media! (@CalebSisk_)
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 offseason of many sports and the 2025-2026 high school football, baseball, basketball and many other seasons for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School On SI for all the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App