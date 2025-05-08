Vote: Who is the best returning running back in Tennessee high school football?
Tennessee isn't exactly known for high school football, but it is often overlooked. The state often produces top talent at a variety of positions, including running back.
Here, fans have a chance to vote for who they believe is the best returning running back in the state.
Note: Voting closes May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. High School On SI's polls are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. If you know of a running back you feel should be added, contact Caleb Sisk on X (@CalebSisk_).
Christopher Talley, Whitehaven, 2026
Talley is returning for what he hopes is a great senior season after finishing last year in the top 40 in the state in total yards. He had more than 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Lekhy Thompkins, Trinity Christian Academy, 2026
Thompkins is nearing 4,000 career yards. He finished last season with 13 total touchdowns, and 10 of those came on the ground.
Marcelles Davis, Houston, 2026
Davis finished last season with more than 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns. He should be even better in 2025 now that he is older and will be more used to the system.
Craig Tutt, Oakland, 2026
Tutt is primarily a defensive back, at least in many college coaches' eyes, but let's not overlook his running back resume. He worked alongside Tennessee Volunteers freshman Daune Morris for multiple seasons, and Tutt is now the primary running back. He finished last season with more than 1,200 yards.
TJ Ward, Nashville Christian, 2026
Ward is set for his senior season and will be in the backfield alongside Jared Curtis. He played a big part in the team's run to the state championship.
Jayzon Thompson, Bearden, 2026
Thompson is entering his senior season with Bearden, and he has been a huge contributor since he stepped foot on campus.
Sabastian Jones, Boyd Buchanan, 2026
Jones is a true speed demon. You will have to give it your best shot at taking an angle to slow him down. If you let him on the outside, you might as well stop because you won't be catching him. Jones finished the 2024 season with 14 touchdowns.
David Green, Boyd Buchanan, 2026
Green is another talented Boyd Buchanan back that can do it all. He might have the highest ceiling on this list. He finished with well over 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He has been a multi-year contributor alongside Jones.
Nix Fullen, Tipton Rosemark, 2026
Fullen was the leader in yards last season. He finished with 2,265 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Jaydon Peete, Milan, 2026
Peete finished last season with the second-most yards, which landed him a spot in the top 100 nationally. He had 2,235 yards. Peete likely will be one of the best running backs in the country in 2025.
Hicks Hunter, Sycamore, 2026
Hunter is nothing short of electric, and finishing the 2024 season just shy of 30 total touchdowns proves that point.
Robert Bailey, Shelbyville, 2026
The Shelbyville product finished in the top 10 in yards last season. He hopes to build even more of a resume in his final high school season.
Jaden Haywood, East Hamilton, 2026
The Hurricanes back had a phenomenal junior season, finishing with more than 1,600 total yards and 29 touchdowns.
Rawls Patterson, Christ Presbyterian Acadmey, 2026
Patterson had more than 1,500 total yards last year and has a chance to make even more noise in his final high school season.
Ryan Gibson, Seymour, 2026
The Seymour running back has plenty of potential to raise his game from last year, which was an over 1,500-yard season.
Marvancy Johnson, Tullahoma, 2026
Johnson was one of the bright spots for Tullahoma last season as he continues to grow as a player and leader. He finished in the top 25 in total yards.
Materius Boyd, Lausanne, 2027
Boyd will have all eyes on him next season after showing promise on offense and defense last year.
David Gabriel Georges, Baylor, 2027
The Baylor running back had an amazing season in his first year with the Red Raiders. He joined Shekai Mills Knight and was the most dominant of the two. Knight joined the Mississippi Rebels, and Georges remains as the top back at Baylor. The Red Raiders are in great hands as the returning Mr. Football Award winner is looking to go back-to-back.
Asa Barnes, Westview, 2027
Barnes is one of the best running back prospects in Tennessee, and he has been one of the fastest-rising recruiting prospects in the country. He is being recruited by many top schools, including Purdue and Ohio State. He has offers from schools such as Alabama and Mississippi.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Will Hester resigns as Ravenwood High School football's coach
- 2nd teen arrested after death of Manchester High School football player
- Reggie Hubbard III announces transfer to Bradley Central High School
- Tennessee high school star Jermaine Cobbins sets bar high ahead of his sophomore football season
- Mississippi high school football star Teryn Green talks recruitment
- The Sevens standout CJ Peoples makes a name for himself ahead of recruiting peak
- Mississippi high school football quarterback King White recaps a great day at The Sevens
Don't forget to follow this author on social media! (@CalebSisk_)
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 offseason of many sports and the 2025-2026 high school football, baseball, basketball and many other seasons for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School On SI for all the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App