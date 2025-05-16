Loganville Christian Academy (Georgia) names Josh Grayson head boys basketball coach
Loganville Christian Academy (Georgia) has named Josh Grayson as the school's next head boys basketball coach, the school announced in a social media post on Thursday.
Grayson brings in 27 years of coaching experience where he spent one year at Americus High School where he served as an assistant, before moving onto Collins Hill High School where he served as a head coach for 12 seasons and making the state playoffs six times with the Eagles.
Following his 12-year run with Collins Hill, Grayson returned to his hometown in Loganville, Georgia where he coached at Loganville High School from 2011 to this past season where he led the Red Devils to seven state playoff appearances and had one season with 20+ wins.
Grayson has accomplished over 350 career coaching wins in his 27 year coaching career and has received his specialist degree from Valdosta State University before getting his Master's degree later on from the University of Alabama.
Grayson will replace Donta Eberhardt who coached just two seasons with the Lions where he went 33-26 (.559) winning percentage before he moved onto become the head coach at Mount Pisgah High School in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Grayson is no stranger to the Peach State as well where he played his collegiate basketball at Georgia Southwestern State University.
