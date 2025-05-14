High School

Trinity Christian (Georgia) names Russell Powell head boys basketball coach

Powell spent the previous six seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Bishop Snyder (Florida) High School where he finished with a record of 79-85 (.481) winning percentage during his six seasons as a head coach with the Cardinals.

Ross Van De Griek

Trinity Christian School (Georgia) names Russell Powell as their new head boys basketball coach (May 14, 2015) Photo Credit: Trinity Christian School (Facebook)
Just days after resigning as the Bishop Snyder head boys basketball coach, Russell Powell has moved back to his home state of Georgia.

On Wednesday, Trinity Christian (Georgia) announced in a social media post that they will be hiring Powell as the program's next head boys basketball coach.

🦁🏀WELCOME COACH RUSS!🏀🦁 TCS welcomes Coach Russell Powell as the new Head Coach of the Boys Basketball Program. A...

Posted by Trinity Christian School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Powell previously coached at Bishop Snyder, which is located in the greater-Jacksonville area in the state of Florida where he finished with a record of 79-85 (.481) winning percentage during his six seasons as a head coach. Powell also spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardinals under Vincent Martin from 2016 to 2019.

Powell took over as the head coach in 2019 when Martin left to become the head men's basketball coach at Jacksonville University where he played at during the 2013-2014 season.

Bishop Snyder finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-13 record and reached the regional quarterfinals where their season came to an end against Providence School back on February 12.

Powell will replace Houston Kessler, the brother of former Auburn Tiger and current Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler who spent just one season coaching the Lions where they struggled during the 2024-2025 season finishing with a 2-22 record.

Powell is a native of Newnan, Georgia where he played his high school basketball career at Newnan High School before moving onto playing collegiate basketball at Jacksonville University from 2009 to 2013 where he averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game during his four years with the Dolphins.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

