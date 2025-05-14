Trinity Christian (Georgia) names Russell Powell head boys basketball coach
Just days after resigning as the Bishop Snyder head boys basketball coach, Russell Powell has moved back to his home state of Georgia.
On Wednesday, Trinity Christian (Georgia) announced in a social media post that they will be hiring Powell as the program's next head boys basketball coach.
Powell previously coached at Bishop Snyder, which is located in the greater-Jacksonville area in the state of Florida where he finished with a record of 79-85 (.481) winning percentage during his six seasons as a head coach. Powell also spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardinals under Vincent Martin from 2016 to 2019.
Powell took over as the head coach in 2019 when Martin left to become the head men's basketball coach at Jacksonville University where he played at during the 2013-2014 season.
Bishop Snyder finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-13 record and reached the regional quarterfinals where their season came to an end against Providence School back on February 12.
Powell will replace Houston Kessler, the brother of former Auburn Tiger and current Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler who spent just one season coaching the Lions where they struggled during the 2024-2025 season finishing with a 2-22 record.
Powell is a native of Newnan, Georgia where he played his high school basketball career at Newnan High School before moving onto playing collegiate basketball at Jacksonville University from 2009 to 2013 where he averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game during his four years with the Dolphins.
