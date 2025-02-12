OTE holds fan vote for MVP, DPOY, and more
The OTE awards are finally here as the fans have control over who wins. OTE (Overtime Elite) is an organization run by Overtime in Atlanta, Georgia. The league is professionally run to help train high school basketball athletes for the National Basketball Association, better known as the NBA.
Here are the players up for the awards.
MVP
- Eli Ellis (YNG Dreamerz)
- Meleek Thomas (City Reapers)
- Taylen Kinney (RWE)
- Jasper Johnson (RWE)
- Shon Abaev (Fear of God Athletics)
- Kaden Magwood (Blue Checks)
The MVP race has been a debate for months now between Thomas and Ellis who have both had sensational years, however, the dark horse in this award is Kinney who not only has the talent but won the fans over with his popular (SIX SEVEN) trend that has caught fire quickly.
DPOY
- Isaac Ellis (YNG Dreamerz)
- Amari Evans (City Reapers)
- Keshawn Fisher (RWE)
- Kai Rogers (Cold Hearts)
- Thomas Bassong (Jelly Fam)
This has easily become the most intriguing debate as Ellis has attempted to make his case multiple times over Evans who is looking to win the award for the second straight season. Evans has kept silent on this for the most part as his team’s social media has defended his case. The Dreamerz and City Reapers already have the biggest rivalry this season and this just adds to it.
Most Underrated Player
- Caden Daughtry (Fear of God Athletics)
- Javon Bardwell (Diamond Doves)
- Josiah Parker (Blue Checks)
- Wei Zhao (Cold Hearts)
- Kohl Rosario (YNG Dreamerz)
This award could go all five ways on any given night. Daughtry seems to be in a good spot after having a sensational year as a sophomore in High School. Rosario is also a big name to watch with the Dreamerz having a huge fan base.
Click here to vote for your choices.
