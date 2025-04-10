Premier 7on7 high school football event returns this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia
The Sevens event is back in action Sunday as the event returns for a mini series in Atlanta after a great debut event.
The Sevens put up unbelievable numbers as it had six five-stars, 77 four-stars and 330+ athletes with D1 offers participating. In the first go-around, The Sevens gave away $20,000 to the winners of the event.
This time, the promotion is giving away $6,500 to the winners of the event, as this prepares for the next showcase.
The Sevens co-owners Mick Hamilton and Zerian Stewart caught up with High School On SI ahead of the event.
“We wanted to transform youth sporting events by bringing a different and exciting flair to our event," the co-owners said. "With sports changing every day due to the NIL era, we feel there’s an incredible opportunity to create lasting memories while also being innovative in a way that appeals to the next generation of top athletes. On top of that, we believe 7on7 football is one of the hottest and fastest-growing sports in the country. More and more, we are seeing the top recruits competing in 7on7 during the spring.”
What makes The Sevens so intriguing? There are many things that separate it from the average or even above-average promotion, sending the brand straight to the top.
“There’s nowhere else in the country where you can compete at the highest level in youth sports and go up against the top high school players in the nation for $20,000. In addition, the entertainment aspect — bringing in DJs and MCs to host the event — adds a unique element to The Sevens Football. Athletes will also be competing in front of the top recruiting media in the country. We’re providing an unparalleled opportunity for elite competition at an incredible value.”
Atlanta has been a major city in high school football. This includes 7on7, where The Sevens will be hosting the mini series. Stewart and Hamilton believe the city of Atlanta is the "Mecca" of 7on7 football.
“We call Atlanta the Mecca of 7on7 football. Talent-wise, Atlanta has established itself as a premier recruiting hub, home to some of the best athletes in the country. With the convenience of our city’s airport, teams from around the country can easily fly in and compete, making accessibility seamless. Our goal is to provide a top-tier experience while keeping it affordable for our consumers, ensuring that high-level competition remains within reach for everyone,” The Sevens co-owners said to High School On SI.
The main event will be returning next year, which makes this event intriguing, as the winner of this event gets an automatic bid for the next event.
“This particular event intrigues us because it’s what we’re calling a “Mini-Series.” Outside of our event in February, this tournament allows other teams that didn’t receive an invite to compete in our fast-paced tournament for $6,500 — with automatic bids for the winning teams to attend our main event next year.”
The roster has yet to be released for the event, but The Sevens can confirm there will be multiple athletes participating with D1 offers.
“At our last event in February, we had over 330 athletes competing who held D1 offers. For our Mini-Series, we haven’t released the list yet, but there will definitely be some amazing future D1 prospects competing this weekend.
There will be many media members in attendance for the event, including Caleb Sisk from High School On SI. The Sevens believes it is important for the event to have media exposure for the athletes attending.
Representatives from the top recruiting sites will also be in attendance.
“The Sevens delivers an electrifying experience like no other — featuring a live DJ, hosts and the nation’s top athletes competing at the highest level. It’s an action-packed event where fans don’t just watch the competition — they immerse themselves in an unforgettable atmosphere. This is the kind of event your kids will be talking about and asking to come back to for years to come!”
