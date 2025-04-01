High School

Quarterback phenom Caine Woods excited for second season with Dalton (Georgia)

The young Catamounts star previews his upcoming season after starting his freshman year

Caleb Sisk

Dalton (Georgia) QB Caine Woods during his freshman season
Dalton (Georgia) QB Caine Woods during his freshman season / Caine Woods (Instagram)

Dalton (Ga.) High School has been in search of a star since superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs left town for college. Gibbs is now dominating in the NFL for the Detroit Lions.

Many fans of the Catamounts believe they have found their next star.

Caine Woods is a 2028 quarterback for Dalton. After starting as a freshman, he has competed at camps such as the MVP Camp hosted by Rusty Mansell and Chad Simmons. He was one of the bright spots on the roster.

Woods recently caught up with High School On SI to discuss his offseason, his upcoming season and much more.

"We were a really young team last year; we're a year older now," Woods said. "There has been a new coaching change, and it has been exciting. Coach (Chris) Prewitt and Coach (Patrick) Carlisle have been staying on us in the weight room, getting us bigger, and we have been working on install. Just excited to see what happens in spring practice coming up."

Despite having a losing record in 2024, the Catamounts quarterback praised the program and the city that backs them every Friday night.

"It has been great," he said of Dalton. "Even though we had a losing season last year, the town itself never gave up on us. The environment that the new coaches, Prewett and Carlisle, have given us has been great."

The Catamounts lost to the Northwest Bruins during the regular season, ending a long stretch of Catamount wins in the series. Woods is looking to get the Bruins back this season with a huge win.

"The game I want to win the most next year is Northwest — they are our crosstown rivals," he said. "But more importantly, I want to win the most games possible and the most region games."

Woods isn't just a football player, but a baseball player as well. Baseball has filled up a lot of his offseason dates, but football work still has been a priority.

"This offseason has been great. Even though I have been busy with baseball, I still have been working," he said. "Coach Gavin Greene has been throwing with me and my guys at least once a week. I have also been going over coverages and plays with Coach Carlisle."

The quarterback prospect is looking forward to what is next, which are the 7-on-7 events in which his team is set to compete. Two of the events will be inside college stadiums.

"What’s next is my team over the summer, we are going to be going to the top 7-on-7 tournaments at Georgia Tech and Tennessee," Woods said.

"The season will be rolling around soon, and we’re planning on a better year."

