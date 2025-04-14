The Sevens high school football 2025 mini series 7on7 recap
The Sevens hosted a mini series 7on7 tournament over the weekend at Chamblee High School in Georgia that was highlighted by many teams across the nation. They were competing for $6,500 and an automatic bid to the 2026 main event, which likely will be for around the same amount as 2025's event, which was $20,000.
The event held two classifications in the tournament — the 15U class and the 18U class. Many superstar players showed up and showed out in the event with hopes of winning the money, but in the end, only two teams were victorious.
The 15U was won by Vision, which had a great camp. Vision had a dominant day on the field as it beat some of the tournament's best teams. Some of the best competing teams fell short, including Black Widow, which had Brayden Doss and two kids of former college and NFL legends. Those players were Jazz Lewis, who is the son of former Tennessee running back Jamal Lewis, and Brayden Bailey, who is the son of former Georgia Bulldogs great Champ Bailey.
The 15U champions made sure to dance after their victory.
After their championship, the 18U series concluded with Naeem Burroughs and Tribe Nation getting the last laugh. The Florida team got the best of the rest of the tournament after dominating the field with its elite wideouts.
They will be attending the event next season but won't have every player on their roster, including Burroughs, who will be off to Clemson after his high school season.
