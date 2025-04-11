High School

Iowa high school football: Gilbert releases 2025 schedule

The Tigers will open the season Aug. 29 against Carroll

Caleb Sisk

Many high schools have started to release their 2025 football schedules, including the Gilbert Tigers of Iowa.

The Tigers finished last season 9-2, losing to Bondurant-Farrar late in the regular season and to Pella in their second playoff game.

The 2025 football schedule for Gilbert goes as follows:

• 8/29 vs Carroll
• 9/5 at Mason City
• 9/12 vs Boone
• 9/19 at Webster City
• 9/26 at Bondurant-Farrar
• 10/3 vs Carlisle
• 10/10 at Ballard
• 10/17 vs North, DSM
• 10/24 vs North Polk

One game to highlight is the rematch with Bondurant-Farrar. The Tigers lost to the Blue Jays 31-28 despite the Blue Jays winning only two games last season.

The Tigers will be without superstar linebacker Will Hawthorne, the Iowa football player of the year in 2024.

