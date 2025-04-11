Iowa high school football: Gilbert releases 2025 schedule
Many high schools have started to release their 2025 football schedules, including the Gilbert Tigers of Iowa.
The Tigers finished last season 9-2, losing to Bondurant-Farrar late in the regular season and to Pella in their second playoff game.
The 2025 football schedule for Gilbert goes as follows:
• 8/29 vs Carroll
• 9/5 at Mason City
• 9/12 vs Boone
• 9/19 at Webster City
• 9/26 at Bondurant-Farrar
• 10/3 vs Carlisle
• 10/10 at Ballard
• 10/17 vs North, DSM
• 10/24 vs North Polk
One game to highlight is the rematch with Bondurant-Farrar. The Tigers lost to the Blue Jays 31-28 despite the Blue Jays winning only two games last season.
The Tigers will be without superstar linebacker Will Hawthorne, the Iowa football player of the year in 2024.
